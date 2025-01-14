The Barnsley v Sheffield fight fest that would fill a football ground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When you are planning to fill any football stadium with boxing fans, it has to be a pretty special night of action.

And Barnsley's Callum Simpson believes a clash with Sheffield rival Liam Cameron would be just the sort of bout that would occupy every seat at Oakwell.

In August, Callum filled a stand at Barnsley's Football Ground, as he won the British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight titles.

Within minutes of defending those belts at the Park Arena, Sheffield, last Saturday, he started thinking about a return to the football stadium.

The Reds' fan says every South Yorkshire fight follower knows how big that clash would be.

"For me that would be huge," he said, saying that he and his previous Oakwell dance partner, Zak Chelli, had sold out the stand in two days, before any undercard announcement.

Liam "could be the guy that would bring a lot," he said, which ties in with Cameron's assertion that he could take a thousand fans on the road to the Midlands, should a rematch with Ben Whittaker happen.

"I first sparred Cameron when I was about 19 years old" said Simpson, 28.

"I have known him many years.

"There are a few reasons why it is a big fight - the momentum he has got from the Ben Whittaker fight, the publicity, the marketability of it.

"He is a local lad and he deserves the opportunity after what he has been through" he said, referencing the lifestyle issues the Manor man has come through.

"What bigger stage is there than Oakwell stadium?"

Callum Simpson beats Steed Woodall in Sheffield, pic by Lawrence LustigBoxxer

He said while the Summer show there had been special, he'd love to try and sell out 18,000 tickets for a Cameron bout.

"If he wants it I'm sure we can make it happen. If not...we'll get it sold out, we'll take anyone."

So does Cameron want it, or not?

Suddenly he has become one of the most wanted men in domestic boxing.

Liam Cameron - legal letter

He has previously said he'd be prepare to come down from light heavyweight to fight Simpson.

However, my feeling is that he will continue the pursuit of Whittaker, for the time being, before thinking about Simpson, a boxer he admires and respects.

The 34-year-old Sheffielder has issued a statement saying he will not publicly discuss a Whittaker rematch, following a lawyer's letter referring to earlier comments about his rival.

However, Liam did say: "I'm sure Ben wants the rematch as much as I do."

Liam's last two performances against Whittaker and Lyndon Arthur may not have delivered him a win - but his performances and back-story have made him box office quality as far as promoting events is concerned.

So his next fight? Watch this space..