That dreaded derby moment: Blades' fan wears an Owls' shirt
Lots of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans would get very shirty at the prospect.
But boxer Nicola Hopewell, a dyed-in-the-wool Blade, sportingly wore Liam Palmer's Owls' top as part of a challenge.
And then she put a cheeky video on line about it.
The 32-year-old flyweight, who trains at Riley's gym in Richmond Park Road, Handsworth, explained: "I did a podcast with a Worksop Facebook group and Liam had been the guest before me.
"He knew I boxed and was a Blade - he set me a challenge to do 10 kick-ups and gave me the shirt as his gift.
"He put a message on the back: 'To Nicola, We will see you next season. WAWAW (We're all Wednesday, aren't we?)' "
Commonwealth champion Nicola made a video saying that as a "true sports person" she would wear the shirt - and jarring United shorts - as she accomplished the skill-test.
Then she dribbled the ball to the camera and shouted "We're all Blades, aren't we?"
Nicola, an administrative assistant with South Yorkshire Police in Sheffield, said it was all in good fun.
Wearing the blue and white stripes: "Felt wrong because I’m a Blade but I’m always up for a challenge and I respect Liam is a Wednesday player and his challenge involved the shirt.
"I was quite impressed with my football skills though!"
Liam, also 32, is a Hillsborough legend, who has just secured his place in the Owls’ top 10 appearance makers of all time.
He joined the club back in 2009.
Recently, the right full-back became a patron for the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia.
Meanwhile Nicola is looking forward to tomorrow.
The British Boxing Board of Control suspended her until that date because of a cut she received in her title win over Gemma Ruegg at the Magna Centre, Rotherham last month.
The Daz Medcalf-trained fighter is looking for her sixth win in seven professional bouts and is building up her stamina for more ten-round championship bouts.
*Meanwhile, Manor Boxing Academy's Stevi Levy will compete for the British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight title at York Hall, London on May 24.
Recently, the Kings Lynn born boxer posted on Instagram: "It’s that time again I stay up north Mon - Fri for full on fight camp in Sheffield and little man (son Morgan) stays with his dad and step mum.
"He really does get the best of both worlds.
"He lives a crazy life with me and gets the proper family stuff with them as well.
"I get to stay at my Barnsley besties who supports me amazingly even eating on plan with me and be full time training at @manorboxingacademy with the best people in boxing...I'll be making Morgan proud again with another unforgettable night this time at York Hall...I still have to pinch myself that this is happening!"