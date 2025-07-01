Thai’d and tested: Kacie Doocey debuts

Ryan Rhodes says the South Yorkshire boxing public are about to see a special woman make her debut on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield gym owner, manager, and promoter is as excited about the maiden performance of Kacie Doocey as any he's witnessed over the past few years.

Kacie, he says, is a different breed.

The 22-year-old has an impressive background in martial arts, and her performances in sparring have been simply jaw-dropping, he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kacie Doocey in Thailand

Now he expects her to demonstrate her skills and determination at the Magna Centre, this weekend, where she will take on Beccy Ferguson, 34, from Stoke-on-Trent.

Kacie once spent five months in Thailand, toughening up and training, all useful preparation for her eventual appearance on the professional British boxing scene.

Rhodes said: "Kacie's level in sparring is phenomenal.

"She won titles in the amateurs before turning over and has just the attitude fight fans like to see.

Ryan Rhodes

"She loves to fight, has no fear of anything, and people will love her aggressive all-action style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her strength and conditioner, who looks after a lot of fighters around South Yorkshire, said never seen anybody as fit as her."

Kacie, from Swinton, is trained by Steve Nettleship at Rhodes' gym.

The fledgling fighter was pleased that Rhodes had been impressed by her style in the ring.

"I am a pressure fighter, I like to keep on them, not give them any rest," she told The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is my strength, I use it to my advantage - I just don't give them a break."

She says her combative style stems from her father.

"Dad was always that really nice person but can be feisty and aggressive (in sport.) I think that is what channels it into me.

"There is never anything personal against my opponents, it was just in-built."

As for her date with Ferguson: "She is a southpaw, she tries to pressure you, and I know she will throw back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She wants to get tied up and wants to fight, my friend Ellie Helliwell started her career against her, I am looking forward to it."

Her conditioning will be key.

"I have always been into fitness; I did Hyrox and during the spell in Thailand I did Tiger Muy Thai, Thai boxing and wrestling.

"I was national champion last year (eight wins in 10 amateur fights) and am more than ready to start in the professional game."

Meanwhile, Bianca Johnson's team is chasing a new opponent after Sasha Booker pulled out of Saturday's event.

* Sheffield Boxing Centre amateur Tegan Stott has completed his GB training in Astana, Kazakhstan ahead of the World Boxing Cup quarter finals on Wednesday against Bulgaria.