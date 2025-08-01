Terri Harper targets big bouts after MVP move

Terri Harper hopes to become an even hotter property on the women's world boxing stage.

South Yorkshire's three-weight world champion has parted company with Matchroom to join Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), which has been adding some high profile names to their female squad.

The Denaby Main WBO lightweight queen and former Sheffield Hallam University student had a successful run with Matchroom, culminating in a points win in May against Natalie Zimmerman at Doncaster Rovers ground.

But she sees her future under the guiding hand of Jake Paul's promotional outfit.

"I am excited to join the movement of women's boxing at MVP," Harper said.

"The next chapter of my career is going to be the best one yet...big fights only."

The roster already includes Sheffield-based former world champ Ebanie Bridges, who is Kell Brook's partner.

MVP also has Chantelle Cameron, who previously trained at the Steel City Gym and the EIS in Sheffield, and Savannah Marshall.

Terri Harper v Natalie Zimmermann Pic courtesy of Connor McMain via GBM Sports

Paul has also signed Amanda Serrano, Ellie Scotney, Ramla Ali and Alycia Baumgardne.

His CEO Nakisa Bidarian, announced the move this week saying: "I'm super excited to announce we have signed Terri.

"Terri is the first three-division female world champion from the UK. She has fought in five different divisions, 20 fights into her career," Bidarian said.

"When I look at when we met Amanda, a seven-division champion, 42 fights into her career, we skyrocketed her profile, her potential, and what she was able to achieve. I look at Terri as having the same ingredients.

Terri Harpers signs for MVP

"Phenomenal story, like Amanda, not a ton of amateur experience. She's shown that she can be a champion at different weight classes. We think the future is very bright for her.

"We're assembling a powerhouse roster of British talent that will command global attention and deliver some of the biggest fights in women's boxing."

The MVP signing may increase the likelihood of more titles for the 28-year-old.

"I think there are some big fights for her.

"Caroline Dubois, (WBC champion) we're excited about the potential of that fight," Bidarian added.

Dubois seems up for it, challenging Harper online: "It takes two to tango 'champ', I want this fight next, I'm speaking to my team every day, hope you can keep that same energy and make sure your team makes it happen next."

If that fails to materialise, IBF champion Beatriz Ferreira or WBA title-holder Stephanie Han could be likely opponents for Terri, who has boxed in Sheffield in three of her last four fights.