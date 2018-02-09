Terri Harper relaxed ahead of second ring outing

Have your say

She is headlining a show on her doorstep in only her second professional outing but Terri Harper is taking it all in her stride.

The county’s first female professional fighter will follow up her successful November debut on Saturday night at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, mere yards from her home in Denaby.

And while she says it has been a whirlwind few months, the 21-year-old believes she is settling in comfortably to life as a pro.

“I think it’s come around fast,” she said. “It’s flown by.

“I feel like I’ve been less stressed about this fight than I was the first. I’ve had a lot of other stuff going on like catching up with my uni work.

“But I feel ready for it.

“It’s been a good camp.

“I had the chance to go out to Tenerife last month for a week while Josh Wale was preparing for his British title fight.

“It was nice to get out there for training in the sun and focusing just on the boxing.

“I’ve been training alongside Josh and Lee Appleyard who’s got a big fight coming up himself.

“It was nice to be pushed to my limits.”

Three months on from her history-making debut, Harper feels satisfied with the experience and pretty pleased with her slick performance in beating Monika Antonik comfortably over four rounds.

She said: “It was probably one of the best experiences of my life.

“It was a good atmosphere. It was nice to have the support there.

“There were nerves in the changing room but it was totally different to when I was an amateur.

“It was more serious back then but in the changing room we were having a laugh.

“We got serious just before the fight and that was when the nerves set in.

“All day before that I was chilled and relaxed because I knew I’d trained hard for the fight. There was no need to be nervous.”

Harper will face the experienced Borislava Goranova on Saturday night, giving away significant weight to the Bulgarian fighter.

Goranova campaigns at super welterweight so lightweight Harper will have her hands full while the Bulgarian earned the 11th win of her career in her 66th bout last month.

Harper said: “She’s had over 50 fights and I’m giving weight away but I’m ready for a challenge.

“I know my ability. I’m looking forward to it.

“I know it’s a tough fight but I believe in myself. I know what I’ve got to go in and do.”

A handful of tickets are remaining for the fight night. To purchase call 07976328015.