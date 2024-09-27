Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boxer Terri Harper is hungry - and it is nothing to do with the strict diet which has seen her reduce in size to her favoured lightweight division.

After campaigning at welter and super welterweight, the South Yorkshire fighter and her team decided her chances of more titles lay at 155lbs.

It's been two years since she boxed in that division, but she now feels she has the right frame to succeed, following her previous two fights that ended in a loss and a draw.

She trades punches with Warrington's reigning WBO champion Rhiannon Dixon on Saturday night.

"The body is feeling the best it's ever felt. I feel like a new person" said Terri, a two-times world champion.

"It's nice not to be carrying around all of that extra muscle and that extra weight.

"I just feel like I've found this free speed. In training, it's easier to train. I think for the first time I've actually enjoyed the weight cut. "Pardon the pun but it has made me hungrier for the win on Saturday night (at the Community Arena, Sheffield.)

"In the first round (against Sandy Ryan in March at Sheffield Arena), I went out and threw everything I had at her" said Terri, 27, originally from Denaby Main.

Terri Harper ahead of her WBO Lightweight World Title fight Pic by Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

"After the first round, that's when I really felt Sandy's presence; the extra weight, the strength, just everything. I couldn't match it. I remember Andrew [Stefy Bull] saying to me after the third round, 'Terri if you're not giving me anything in the next round, I'm stopping the fight' and that's what he did."

Terri is too dignified a person out of the ring to throw mud at her rival.

"I’m a big fan of Rhiannon. She's very fast and her boxing style is really nice, but I have to look at what I'm good at" she said.

"This is the first time Rhiannon's stepped up. I feel like her fighting me is her first true challenge. It’s a great fight for both of us.

Rhiannon Dixon Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

"I know a lot of fighters are awkward being in with southpaws, but I enjoy it.

"I've always found it comfortable being in the ring with them. I’ve been with my old amateur coach (Paul Durose) for the full camp and working on little shots that we can get off.

"I just want a good win to celebrate with my team and my close ones around me so that I cement myself back into these weight divisions.

"I feel like I've got all the experience at this point in my career to go out there and put on a dominant performance. It'll be the first time in a long time that I'll go into the ring without disadvantages in weight. I feel like this fight is perfect for me."

Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper with Matchroom's Frank Smith. Pic By Dave Thompson Matchroom

Rhiannon, 29, who is trained by Anthony Crolla, said of the Doncaster woman: “With peace and love, I believe she says things that she doesn’t genuinely believe. That’s why when she said she was going to stop me, I laughed because I thought, 'that’s not going to happen, is it?'

“This is definitely my toughest fight – I’m under no illusions about that – but it’s a fight I’ve been ready for, for a long time, and one I’m really excited for. When I win at the weekend, it shoots me into these massive fights which is something I’m really excited for.”