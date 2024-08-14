Ten years on: Kell Brook recalls the moment he conquered world boxing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the end, it took just 36 minutes.

Kell Brook achieved his life's sporting dream in that relatively short period 10 years ago, this Friday.

After a decade of scaling the hazardous mountain of professional boxing, the Sheffielder had reached the pinnacle, all the hard graft and sacrifices suddenly becoming worth it.

After 12 gritty, exhausting rounds in a venue 5,300 miles from home, Kell beat the much-fancied American home boy to become champion of the world.

Two of three judges ruled he had done enough on their scorecards to beat Shawn Porter and take the esteemed IBF World Welterweight title back to South Yorkshire.

It had been a long gruelling pathway to reach those awe-inspiring heights - but one that was worth every step.

And it is a feat worth reliving all over again, as the date of August 16, 2014 remains ingrained in the boxer's psyche.

Today, The Star shared treasured memories of the moment he conquered the world.

"We had an unbelievable build up" the 38-year-old recalled.

"I was injury-free and just had it in my head that it was my big chance, my dream come true...a young kid fighting for a world title.

"I trained in Wincobank (Ingle gym) and Fuerteventura before flying out to Las Vegas to finish the rest of the camp.

"We were on the strip in Vegas, but it was all pretty boring for me, I was just acclimatising, getting my body clock right and training. I'd got one thing in my mind, to win on the 16th.

"Then we hopped on a plane to Carson, California, where my massive night was to happen.

"I was there alongside the people who I have been with years, from day one, like Dom Ingle and the team.

"It had all been a roller coaster, but I was in the spotlight and it was my time to go out there and become champion and make my childhood ambition come true."

Kell, who had a total of 43 professional fights, has a sound memory of those life-defining 36 minutes.

"All the training and hard work had kicked in for me to prove I was the best" he said.

"The basic plan against Porter (who was 24-0-1 at the time) was to go in there and bring my own fight, box smart.

"We knew he was Mike Tyson-reborn, he was a rough, tough world champion and I had to be sharp, alert, be in it every moment.

"I knew I could never take my eye off the ball in this outdoor stadium and be completely and utterly elite."

The Dore, Sheffield man suffered a cut over his left eye in round two, from a clash of heads with the muscular opponent from Akron, Ohio.

"It worried me a little bit - I was not used to getting cut and this was the biggest fight in my life" he reflected.

"At that moment, I didn't know how bad it was - I remember thinking to myself just be calm in the situation...Don't panic.

"It is hard not to, but I had to be professional, I could still see so I kept doing what I was doing until Dom sorted it out in the corner.

"I wanted to keep the fight long. I kept catching him with the cleaner shots, he was trying to smother my work but I was catching him, he wasn't catching me, he was going over my head and round the side of me."

Critics later accused Brook of holding during the contest.

But he insisted: "I wasn't; he was jumping in, I just made sure he wasn't getting his shots off. But, yes, it was messy at times.

"The contest itself seemed the fastest I've ever had, it got to round 10 or 11, and suddenly I realised it had flown to the end of the fight."

The Dore man was in no doubt he'd prevail on points.

"I knew they were going to raise my hand, a fighter knows if he has won or not."

Brook has had many milestones in his illustrious career, but never one like that at the StubHub Center.

"That night stands out over everything: my first big major world title fight away from home and my comfort zone.

"I think the last person to do anything like that was Lloyd Honeyghan.

"It means everything to me, my greatest moment in career, fighting away from home, it stills sends chills. Mind blowing.

"What a night, what a fight, what an occasion!"

Afterwards, Brook didn't indulge in a night on the tiles.

"Back at our hotel, Barry Hearn and everyone were drinking champagne in lobby.

"I had one glass. I was trying to take it all in, I never felt anything like it, as if it wasn't real.

"Me and my partner Lindsey sat there in the quiet of our room, I just wanted to take myself away from the madness and absorb it: 'I am champion of all of the world - not just a bit of the world, all of it!'

"Not many people can embrace that moment but I am the man that did."