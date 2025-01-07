Sweet Caroline is the most talented Dubois!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Dubois became a global superstar the night he pounded Anthony Joshua into submission at Wembley Stadium.

The IBF world heavyweight champion became one of the sport's biggest names due to the manner of his stunning fifth-round knockout in September.

Yet 6ft 5ins Daniel doesn't match up, in terms of pound-for-pound talent, with his 5ft 5ins sister Caroline - who will be showcasing her own power and skillset in Sheffield on Saturday.

That's according to former champion Barry McGuigan, who raves about Caroline's devastating strength.

He has seen her first hand at his gym and is in no doubt what sort of career lies ahead.

"Caroline is for me the most talented Dubois in the family, and it’s a gifted household. And she is only scratching the surface.

"She will beat anyone out there, including (Steel City gym fighter) Chantelle Cameron, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

"Indeed, over the next 18 months she will run through the lightweight division," McGuigan told the Daily Mirror.

"She is one of the most explosive punchers in female boxing. She does not just knock you down, she knocks you out.

"I have seen what she has done in sparring. I saw her drop an 11-stone man like a stone.

"He didn’t know what hit him. When she puts on those lighter, eight-ounce gloves in competition and hits through the target, she is unstoppable."

Southpaw Caroline holds the IBO and WBC belts, defending them on the Callum Simpson v Steed Woodall show at Sheffield's Park Arena, against eastern Canada's Jessica Camara on the Boxxer card.

Simpson and World Youth and Olympic Youth champion Dubois are good luck charms for each other, they won on the same bill at Oakwell football stadium in August last year.

The London fighter, who has a perfect 10-winning record and is also a four-time European Youth champion as an amateir, is on a long term professional contract with Boxxer.

She is a religious person, and posted online on New Year's Eve: "This year has had ups and downs, but through it all God has always been consistent.

"So has my family and team. And for that I am so thankful and excited for whatever 2025 throws at me, because I know I will be ready."

The 23-year-old is eventually seeking an all-British unification clash with Doncaster’s Terri Harper, the current WBO lightweight champion.

Caroline shares the Sheffield, Sky TV bill with Barnsley's Callum Simpson, who defends his British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight straps against Steed Woodall.