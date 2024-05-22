Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor Pierce Brosnan's challenging attempt to replicate the life of Sheffield's best-known boxing trainer appears to have put him in touch with his own mortality.

The famed 007 actor is taking on the role of Brendan Ingle, the Irish boxing mentor who developed a host of champions at his Wincobank gym.

Among them was Naseem Hamed, whom the film, entitled 'Giant,' focuses on.

While Naz is only around 5ft 4ins, he was indisputably a giant in the sport.

Viewers will be intrigued to see how the relationship between Brendan and Naz fluourishes, but then deteriorates, as was the case in real life.

Brendan was 77 years old when he died in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, six years ago, this month.

Pierce acknowledges he is catching him up in age terms and speaks of the "precious time" people have on Earth.

The Irish born actor, who lost his first wife and daughter to cancer, celebrated his 71st birthday a week ago.

Pierce Brosnan is to play the Sheffield boxing trainer Brendan Ingle Photo Eamonn M. McCormack Getty

He was touched by the public who sent him their online wishes.

Marking a "brand new day" he told his 2.2 million followers on Instagram: "Thank you one and all for your rewarding words of celebration for my work and my seventy first birthday last week.

"Where does the time go these days? It goes with the speed of flame.

"Love life, kindness and precious time be with us all. Peace."

Naseem Hamed and Brendan Ingle

It's not the first time the Hollywood superstar has shared his philosophies of life.

He once said: "God has been good to me. My faith has been good to me in the moments of deepest suffering, doubt and fear. It is a constant, the language of prayer."

Brendan's philosophies were often entwined with his wish to see a harmonious cultural mix in his gym.

"If we are doing something to help people live side by side, then it is worthwhile because that is the way society has got to be" he said.

Another of his favourite sayings was: "“If you don’t get an education someone else will always control your life."

Boxing analyst Steve Bunce described Ingle as "the Great Whispering Guru."

The choice of Brosnan for the part of the enigmatic Dublin coach has been warmly welcomed by the Ingle family, some of whom were recently invited to the film set in Leeds.

