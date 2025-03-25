Summer time special for South Yorkshire boxing

South Yorkshire's reputation as a provincial capital of boxing will be enhanced this Summer with outdoor boxing shows at two football grounds just 15 days apart.

Callum Simpson will face Ivan Zucco for the European Super Middleweight title on Saturday, June 7 at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley.

He will hope to emulate Sheffield's Dalton Smith who won the European Super Lightweight title in January.

Simpson's big night - his second at his beloved Barnsley FC stadium - will come just over a fortnight after Terri Harper defends her WBO world Lightweight title at Doncaster Rovers' ground.

The Tykes fanatic will face the unbeaten Italian Zucco, following his sold-out British and Commonwealth win over Zak Chelli last summer.

The maximum capacity for a non-football event - will be available for the Boxxer-promoted show, which will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

The title became vacant after France’s Kevin Lele Sadjo relinquished the belt - much like Smith did, in the quest for higher rewards.

Simpson (17-0-0) says he is aware that Zucco (21-0-0) has chalked up one more knockout than he himself has had fights.

Ten out of 11 of the away fighter's last opponents haven't heard the final bell.

“This is the biggest fight of my career, and I’m expecting my toughest test to date" he said.

"Last summer, I won the British and Commonwealth titles in front of my home crowd, and now we’re coming back, bigger and better, fighting for the European title against an undefeated fighter in Ivan Zucco" said the 28-year-old.

“This isn’t just another fight, it’s a massive European night, and I’m coming to put on a statement performance. I need Oakwell to be a fortress on June 7 and make sure that European title stays right here in Barnsley."

He said that he hoped that Barnsley residents who don't even like sport, let alone boxing, would come out and help put the town on the national map.

“The support from Barnsley means everything to me. This town has backed me from day one, and to be fighting at Oakwell again, in front of my people, is something special. Last time we sold it out in two days, this time we’re going even bigger. It’s going to be a night to remember and I couldn’t be prouder to represent Barnsley on the big stage.”

Zucco, from Piemonte, Italy, has risen through the rankings with a series of impressive performances. The 29-year-old, a former WBC International champion, said “I am really honoured to fight for such a prestigious title in such a big event.

"Facing a high-quality opponent like Callum Simpson is an opportunity that excites me a lot. It will be a tough battle, but I am ready to give my all for victory.

“Winning the European title would be a dream come true. This title means a lot to me, not only on a personal level, but also to my family and everyone who has always believed in me. It will be an honour to bring the title back to Italy and the culmination of a journey that I have undertaken with passion and sacrifice.”

Ben Shalom, Founder & CEO of Boxxer, commented: “We are excited to bring a massive night of European boxing to Oakwell Stadium headlined by local hero Callum Simpson.

"The atmosphere last summer was something special but this is going to be even bigger with Callum Simpson in his toughest test yet facing the undefeated Italian, Ivan Zucco, for the European Super Middleweight crown.

"I know the fans from Barnsley and Yorkshire get behind their own and Callum will be counting on this incredible home support to give him the edge in this epic battle between two unbeaten fighters.”