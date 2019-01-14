Strewth! Another Aussie lined up for Kell Brook in Sheffield?

Kell Brook could host a second, consecutive fight in his home city of Sheffield against an Australian opponent.

Former WBO title holder Jeff Horn's promoter Dean Lonergan says his man could travel to Brook's back yard in May.

Lonergan told Sky Sports: "I've got a text into Eddie (Hearn, promoter), my matchmaker has an email and a phone call into Eddie, we love this fight, to have Jeff Horn fight Kell Brook.

"If you were going to do it, you would definitely go to England, because the boxing market up there is on fire, and Kell Brook in Sheffield, which is where he comes from, you're definitely going to be filling a stadium."

Brook fought Michael Zerafa, from Down Under, in his last outing at Sheffield Arena.

"We think Zerafa is a fighter that Jeff Horn would totally dominate and destroy within five or six rounds, and Kell Brook couldn't put him away," said Lonergan.

Horn might not be Brook’s first choice – his chances have apparently evaporated of meeting Amir Khan, once again.

But he has said he wants to be active this year, so a home show in May, or before, could well be on the cards, if Hearn cam make it work.