Steel City makes me feel like a superstar says Charlie Edwards

Charlie Edwards says Steel City coach Grant Smith has made him feel like a superstar in the build-up to his latest world title shot.

Edwards will this weekend challenge Cristofer Rosales for the WBC flyweight title at London’s O2 Arena.

The 25-year-old fell short in his first attempt at a world title when he was stopped by John Riel Casimero in their IBF title fight in September 2016 and has since admitted the bout came too early in his professional career.

Though full of praise for the work he did with highly respected coach Adam Booth in the aftermath, Edwards believes moving to Sheffield last year has truly kicked him into gear.

"Grant gives me undivided attention, makes everything easy and makes me feel like the superstar that I am and it will show on fight night,” Edwards told Boxing News.

“I’m a loved fighter, by my team, sponsors, promoter and management and it has all come together at the right time, so I’m now ready to shine on Saturday.

“I can’t dwell on it and say I wish I was here in Sheffield from the very beginning.

“I’ve learned so much along the way, from what I was doing in the gym, to how I was living my life outside the gym.

“The reason I’m still going strong was that I had to learn those lessons and it turned me into the person I am now.

“Everything happens for a reason and winning a world title is my destiny and it will happen on December 22.”

Edwards' move to Sheffield to work with Smith came about through his brother Sunny, who has been training in the Steel City gym for the last five years.

Sunny edged closer to a world title opportunity of his own last weekend with victory over Junior Granados and his elder brother is hoping they can emulate the success of former heavyweight rulers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko.

“With Sunny also in the gym, it’s a healthy competition and our dream is to be like the Klitschkos at the lighter weights,” he said.

“We don’t want to get to the top and get out, we want to get to the top and build a legacy.

“When the Klitschko’s did it, it was special and we want exactly the same.”