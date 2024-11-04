Grant Smith is beaming with pride after his Steel City boxer Chantelle Cameron retained her interim WBC light-welterweight title.

She was a unanimous points decision victor over Patricia Berghult on Saturday in Birmingham.

The win again triggered a clamour for a third fight with Ireland's Katie Taylor, their competition standing at one win apiece.

Taylor faces Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano in Arlington, America on November 15, with the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO straps on the line.

Sheffield's Smith will be smacking his lips at the prospect of helping Chantelle take on the winner, as a mandatory challenger.

He said he was "proud of Chantelle's performance - this woman deserves everything she gets. True champion."

However much the public would want that match-up, it might take a while, as Taylor or Serrano could dodge Cameron - so the 33-year-old Darnall-based fighter believes.

"I think I made a big statement there," Cameron told TNT Sports after her win in the Midlands.

"I think that's probably why I won't get a shot at the belts for a long time if they can avoid me.

"I'm going to keep my eyes closely on that fight (Taylor v Serrano) and I just hope I get the chance to fight for the belts again," Cameron added.

"But I've got to see what's going to happen if I don't get that shot because it's boxing, I may not get that opportunity again. I may be avoided and run away from, after today."

Northampton-born Cameron, who has eight knockouts to her credit, is rated as one of the top female fighters in the world.

And she was clearly the dominant force against Sweden's Berghult, 30, earning the judges' one-sided card scoring of 99-91, 100-90 and 98-92 for her 20th victory from 21 professional fights, her only loss coming to Taylor in Dublin 12 months ago.

Smith, whose Steel City stable seems to be extending its range despite the recent move away by Sunny Edwards, will also be looking forward his son Dalton boxing, hopefully next month, as well as the likes of an eventual return to action by Junaid Bostan, Liam Cameron and Michael Conlan.

Former IBF flyweight champion Edwards, from Greystones, takes on Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Galal Yafai in Birmingham on November 30 for the vacant WBC Interim World honour. He is being trained by Liverpool-based Chris Williams.