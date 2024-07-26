Stand by for another world class performance from Dalton Smith, says gym-mate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dalton Smith will soon need to reproduce the word-class style that a big Sheffield Arena crowd witnessed during his last visit there.

The Sheffield contender competes for the vacant EBU European Super Lightweight title on September 28 at the east-end venue.

He faces Spaniard Jon Fernandez.

It will be Smith's first return there since March, when he spectacularly decked Jose Zepeda with a heavy right hand to the body.

In the limelight: Dalton Smith. Pic courtesy of Mark Robinson, Matchroom

Zepeda possessed pedigree and experience, as does Fernandez.

And Smith's gym mate, Junaid Bostan, knows that the Fernandez contest will be another fitting challenge for the Steel City fighter.

"Fernandez is no mug, he trains and is based in Las Vegas, has a good coach and is known as a big puncher.

"He might not be the biggest name but he is not one to look over, if I am honest.

Junaid Bostan and Caleb Plant

"Dalton is looking to do the business, he's won every title like English, Commonwealth and British and European is next.

"I am proud of him and I look forward to him doing his thing in September."

Bostan says the nature of the 27-year-old Handsworth man's win against Zepeda is telling.

"I think he showed what he is capable of when he beat Zepeda and in the way he did it.

"Only a handful of word class fighters have beaten him and not in the manner Dalton has.

"It's only a matter of time before Dalton is at the world level.

"Fernandez has had 25 wins and majority (22) by knockout so he is no mug so it will be a good fight and I am looking forward to it."

Junaid, who may be on the undercard, said he expects a big fan turn-out on the Matchroom event.

"Support for Dalton is growing in numbers, he has been there a few times and this is his time to shine and God willing it will be time for me too."

Unbeaten Junaid, 22, from Eastwood, Rotherham, has only boxed once since December, but is ready to start trading again, after sparring with the likes of American former IBF world champion Caleb Plant.

"As always I am looking to improve and grow as an athlete boxer and a person" he said.

"I learned a lot of things during the trip to America which I have brought back to me.

"Caleb has been in with some brilliant opponents like Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez.

"He is a person I have always looked up to. I genuinely mean that; he has got a good style and is someone I was advised by my coach to watch.

"I am a lot younger but there are similarities and it was an honour to spar him.