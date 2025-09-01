Stand by for a boxing bonanza, fight fans
While the sport never really goes away, the 'season' beginning in this month of September promises to be extra-busy.
It starts with Doncaster's Craig Derbyshire defending his Commonwealth light flyweight title in Alfreton, in a 12-rounder against Chesterfield's Liam Dring, on the sixth.
Rotherham's Nathan Darby also competes on the bill, against Chesterfield's Sam Whitehead.
The first event on South Yorkshire soil is at the Metrodome, Barnsley on Friday September 12.
Unbeaten Conisbrough welterweight Joe Hayden is in an eight-rounder with Indian Rajesh Kumar.
There is a welcome return to boxing for Sheffield cruiser Sheldon McDonald, who has been out since April last year. He fights Londoner Lee Roberts.
Barnsley's own Dempsey Wale puts his 13-match winning record on the line against Mexican Benito Sanchez Garcia.
Other locals on the card include Jake Jon Cleary and Jaymyleigh Pettinger.
The Magna Centre hosts an eight-fight card on September 20, featuring Ingle superlightweight Mohammed Subhaan, who is hoping to take his win record into double figures.
Also featuring are Sheffield United assistant kitman Adam Geelan, and locals Kacie Doocey, Billy Jarmolinski, Cory Sagar, Nazir Younus, and Bree Wright.
September is completed in our area with a GBM Sports show at the Park Community Arena on the 27th.
The main fights are listed as an IBF European Super Lightweight tussle (Ben Crocker v Sean McComb) and Tysie Gallagher v Rotherham/Doncaster fighter Ellie Hellewell, who compete for the British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight straps.
Sheffield crowd-pullers Shakiel Thompson and Nohmaan Hussain are joined on the bill by Doncaster's Reece Mould.
Dennis Hobson marks the arrival of October with an event at Skate Central, Sheffield on the fourth of that month.
In the ring that night will be Mason Dickinson, Hughie Wilson, and Dylan Trevor.
Sheffield super middleweight Harrison Hobson is in his first 10-rounder, against Leeds' George Davey at Elland Road on October 10.
And a day later, heavyweight Dave Allen is centre stage at the Sheffield Arena, leading a Matchroom bill against Russian man mountain Arslanbek Makhmudov.
The evening's entertainment includes Shakiel Thompson, Junaid Bostan, Josh Padley and Joe Howarth.
Sheffield's Liam Cameron starts a fresh campaign looking for scalps on November 1, at Manchester's Co-op Arena. He will trade blows with Lancasterian Mickey Ellison.
However, the fight carrying the highest profile comes three weeks later, when Sheffield's Dalton Smith aims to become WBC superlight weight champion of the world, in a battle against Subriel Matias in Saudi Arabia.