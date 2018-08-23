Stabbed Sheffield man could have made the professional boxing ranks, says trainer Ryan Rhodes

A young man fatally stabbed in Sheffield was on the verge of a career in boxing's professional ranks.

Kavan Brissett was fatally wounded near Walkley and died in hospital last weekend.

Around nine months ago, he had joined Ryan Rhodes' boxing and fitness gym in Shalesmoor, after an earlier amateur spell at the Jubilee gym at Clay Wheels Lane.

"He'd had a break from boxing but walked into the gym and said he wanted to pursue boxing again" said Rhodes.

"Steve Bailey, another coach here, worked a lot with him and you could see the lad felt passionate about the sport.

"He put a lot of effort in the circuit training and started going in the ring.

"Then one day he pulled me and Steve to one side and said he wanted to give it a go, turning pro.

"We agreed straight away that this was something he was capable of.

"We talked about getting him a couple more amateur fights and then into the pros.

"You could see he had hunger and ambition; plus he was familiar with people in the gym and was enjoying himself.

"He felt he'd found his feet again."

Rhodes said Kavan, 21, had stopped three of his last five opponents, in the amateur game.

"He was only nine and a bit stone so to be doing that was promising- we could see he was excited to become a professional and that is what we were looking at doing.

"His style would have suited professional boxing. He was relaxed and calm, a nice boxer who I'd say was casual but confident. It is a terrible tragedy, what has happened."

Kavan had been advised to go to the Rhodes gym by his mother, who used to train with Ryan when he had a base on London Road.

Rhodes is collecting money to help with funeral costs.

He has already been promised a pair of Anthony Joshua boxing gloves, after contacting his trainer Rob McCracken