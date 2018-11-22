Spicy Mexican opponent for Sheffield boxer Sunny Edwards

Sheffield's rank-climbing super flyweight Sunny Edwards is heading for a showdown with an experienced Mexican banger.

The Star understands the unbeaten Heeley fighter will take on Junior Granados in Brentwood, Essex on December 15.

Edwards is the younger brother of Charlie Edwards, who will compete for the WBC world flyweight title a week later - so it will be a special few days for the family.

Sunny, 22, (W9 L0) is being matched with 25-year-old Granados who is a veteran of 16 wins and five losses.

The man from Mirida, Yucatan, is an explosive opponent, having won nine of his 167 by way of knockout/

But of his losses, he too has been stopped twice.

In 2015, he twice had Belfast's Jamie Conlan down from body shots in a WBO Inter continental title match - but lost on points.

Edwards was in action in lat October, when he outpointed Ryan Farrag for the WBO European title.

He posted on Facebook: "I am buzzing to announce I’m back in the ring LIVE on BT Sport on the 15th December. Not too many fighters out there take 2x10 round fights in the space of seven weeks but this is what we live for."

Meanwhile, Kell Brook, who fights Michael Zerafa at Sheffield Arena on December 8, would beat Amir Khan, if the bout was to take place next year.

So says Brook conqueror Errol Spence Jr, who stopped the Sheffielder at Bramall Lane.

"It would be a huge, huge fight and hopefully they can make it happen" said the American.

"I know they're both still arguing. They both want to be the A-side, no-one to B-side and they're both positioning each other, but I do think it will happen," Spence told Sky Sports.

“I favour Kell Brook because he can punch. Amir Khan has the skills but Kell Brook can punch and has skills too. And he is the naturally bigger fighter."