Sparring partners to be flown into bolster Dalton Smith's Euro bid

Dalton Smith is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations to acquire the EBU European Super Lightweight title at Sheffield Arena next month.

Smith is being guided by his father and coach Grant at Steel City gym, with no expense spared in getting him ready to face Spaniard Jon Fernandez.

Sparring partners are being hired from different countries to hone the Sheffielder's skills for the task.

And he hopes to be able to show the same power and precision as he did in his last performance, a fifth-round stoppage of three-time World Title challenger Jose Zepeda in March at the same venue.

"Things have been good since my last fight, I've had a few holidays, been around training, staying fit, working on new things and pushing towards new titles" he said.

"The new things are a mixture of everything, obviously I am always learning from my Dad, and looking back at fights see if there is anything we can improve on."

Video scrutiny of his previous successes, as well as picking up tricks from his favourite world champion, form part of his preparation.

"I have watched the Zepeda fight and a couple of (Saul 'Canelo') Alvarez videos and other top fighters.

"I am constantly improving and it is good to watch Canelo; he is one of my favourite fighters from my era in boxing.

"I look for styles that are similar to mine and see what they work on and try to put into my own style. But you are never going to be that exact fighter.

"You can take little things from different fighters and put them into your own way, and work it like that."

Dalton has had warm weather training week in Tenerife but wanted the rest of his camp to be in his home city.

"We are flying some sparring partners in, we've got it all mapped out. We have been talking to American and European fighters."

The European trinket would look good alongside his previous conquests, WBC Silver, British, Commonwealth and English belts.

"It will be up there with all the titles I have won" he said.

"When I've finished my career I want all the traditional belts - so now I want a European and a world to have a full collection.

"Right now, my full focus is on September 28 and my chance to get that European belt."

Also on the card is Denaby Main's Terri Harper, who finally gets her chance to get her hands on Warrington southpaw Rhiannon Dixon's WBO World Lightweight title.

The fight was originally scheduled for the Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis card in Manchester on 24 August, but that was cancelled.

Terri is returning to the rink after having to retire in the fourth round against WBO world welterweight winner Sandy Ryan at Sheffield Arena in March.