Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steel City fighter Junaid Bostan will attempt to bring his tally of professional boxing wins into double figures, this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham's supremely-talented super welterweight has made no secret of the fact he wants to drive through the domestic levels and reach world status.

Matchroom, the promotion giants, have backed him in the belief he can achieve just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, they pitch him against Maico Sommariva, an Argentinian, on the undercard of their Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis show in Manchester.

While Junaid's eight-rounder is not a high-profile match, it is certainly significant to the 22-year-old from Eastwood.

Through a combination of circumstances, he has been inactive throughout 2024, other than a convincing stoppage of Jack Martin at the Exhibition Centre, Liverpool in April.

For a young fighter desperate to scale the greasy pole of the sport of boxing, it's not been the year he'd envisaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a growing maturity, together with faith in his management and his training team at Steel City gym, Darnall, sees him in a good position to launch a full assault on 2025.

Junaid Bostan boxing with his sister ahead of his upcoming fight at the CoOp Live Arena Manchester. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

First though, Bostan (9-0-0) needs to avoid the banana skin that is Sommariva, someone of an unknown quantity.

He is 11 years older than the home fighter and has been in professional boxing for seven years.

While his progress and record may be unremarkable, (9-4-1) he presents a clear danger in that he has recorded knockouts in eight of his nine wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junaid hopes he will have enough firepower to send Sommariva back to Córdoba province with a resounding defeat added to his record.

Junaid Bostan chatting ahead of his upcoming Fight next weekend at the CoOp Live Arena Manchester Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"Technically, he is not the best around but he's knocked out eight (KO rate of 88.89 per cent) so you have to respect that" said Junaid.

"He is a tough man, he is durable, can punch I am going to have to be switched on and be diligent.

"One thing is for sure I am not planning on it going the full eight rounds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Clifton Community pupil said he was looking forward to his first professional bout in Manchester, at the Co-op Live Arena.

Dave Allen at Skate Central Picture courtesy of Connor McMain

"I've always wanted to fight in Manchester, I have a lot of good memories of going there on summer holidays and I have got family there.

"Then, God willing, an English title opportunity in the New Year.

"And then on towards the British."

Meanwhile Doncaster's Dave Allen (23-6-2) has shown his personal class by paying tribute to his next opponent, Johnny Fisher, whom he fights in Saudi Arabia on December 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisher is the favourite with a 12-0-0 CV and Allen accepts that the result will depend largely on how good his rival will be on the night.

"If he is really, really, really good I am probably in trouble" he admitted.

However, if Fisher doesn't get to that level, Allen thinks he can win.

Allen, who was brought up in Bawtry, and Fisher say they have a good relationship outside the ring.

The Romford fighter, who has two first-round knockouts to his 2024 credit, talked about sparring with the South Yorkshireman five years ago when "he gave me a bit of a pasting if I am being honest."