South Yorkshire's Fab Five on the same show!

It would be a dream show for any South Yorkshire boxing fan.

Callum Simpson, Dalton Smith, Junaid Bostan, Liam Cameron and Maxi Hughes...all on the same bill, at a local venue.

For that dream to become a reality it would mean two things: a thawing of relationships between promoters and a great big pile of cash on the table.

Simpson, British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion and pride of Barnsley, thinks it could happen.

He wants to get in the ring with Sheffield's Cameron, and hopes Liam's Steel City pals Dalton and Junaid could find a way to be on the show, too, along with the evergreen Hughes.

And maybe the man to lure the stars and their camps into one hall, would be Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Middle Eastern kingdom’s General Entertainments Authority, who has used his enormous budgets to convince rival British promoters to work together.

“There’s so much talent in South Yorkshire,” said Callum. "There’s me, there’s Dalton, Maxi, Junaid and Liam.

“It’s a shame in a way that we’re all spread out and with different promoters, so we’ll be on different shows, because we basically cover all of South Yorkshire.

“But everyone is working with everyone else now so I’m sure our paths are going to cross at some stage" the Boxxer-promoted champion told Sportsboom.

"I’m sure there’ll be an opportunity to do something like that in the future and what a show it would be.

"That would sell out in a flash, because Barnsley, Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham would all want to be there and we all come out in our numbers.

"We could put that on at Oakwell again and I’ll do the hard work for them by selling every ticket.

"They wouldn’t have to sell a single one! I’m only joking, because I’ve got the utmost respect for all of them. They’re all brilliant fighters but I know Barnsley town centre would be empty for that" said the 28-year-old.

Sportsboom explained how Sheffield's Smith, Doncaster's Hughes and Rotherham's Bostan were associated with Matchroom, while Cameron joined Frank Warren’s Queensberry after his high profile draw with Ben Whittaker.

"When you look at Yorkshire as a whole, it’s buzzing for boxing" said the Reds fan.

“It’s not just South Yorkshire, because Josh Warrington is still around and there’s Terri Harper from near Doncaster who is a world champion again now.

“There’s a couple of really good girls from Wakefield at our gym too, so I don’t think there’s anywhere better."

“How good would it be, at some point in the future, to get us all on at the same time. That wouldn’t need to be promoted."

"The thing would sell out in a flash so, if it’s ever possible, it would make sense to get it done.”