South Yorkshire mourns loss of boxing legend Ricky Hatton

South Yorkshire's boxing community has sent its respects and condolences to the memory of Ricky Hatton, who was found dead at his home aged 46.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester's 'Hitman Hatton' had several close friends and boxing associates on this side of the Pennines.

His brilliant career included the defeat of Carlos Maussa at Sheffield Arena 20 years ago and Anthony Campbell in 1998 at the same venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky retired in 2012 and was open about his struggles with depression and alcohol.

Ebanie Bridges with Ricky Hatton Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Sheffield promoter Dennis Hobson represented the champion super lightweight for three fights in 2006.

Dennis said online: "Ricky, we’ve shared some amazing memories together over the years, both inside and outside the ring. It’s been an honour to witness your incredible journey and to play a part in your remarkable career.

"Watching you inspire crowds, rise through the ranks, and carry the heart of a warrior into every fight has been nothing short of unforgettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But beyond the gloves, beyond the titles, and beyond the roaring arenas. I’m most proud and truly blessed to call you a friend."

Junior Witter and Ricky Hatton

Dennis' daughter Jessica recalled: "At just 16 years old, I had the absolute honour of singing the British national anthem in Las Vegas for one of Ricky Hatton’s huge fights. Standing in the ring, surrounded by that electric atmosphere that Ricky had created, is a memory I’ll never forget.

"Ricky wasn’t just an incredible fighter...he was warm, funny, down to earth, and made everyone around him feel at ease."

Another of Hobson's truly great fighters, Ridgeway's Clinton Woods, contributed: "Sad news of the death of a legend of a fighter Ricky Hatton, watched some great nights of boxing and was luckily enough to have Ricky shouting at me in my corner during one of my fights, RIP great man."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex WBC king Junior Witter, who tried for years to lock horns with Hatton, admitted: "Spent the day in a bit of a daze. It's not sunk in yet, he's going to be missed. My thoughts are with his family R.I.P mate."

Ricky with Nicola Hopewell, who is trained at Sheffield's Rileys gym

Ingle champion Johnny Nelson said: "RIP my friend. A British boxing legend, inspiration for so many of today’s fighters. My thoughts & prayers are with your family and friends at this sad time."

Dore-based Ebanie Bridges - partner of Sheffield champ Kell Brook said Hatton was: "My favourite British fighter. One of my biggest inspirations and a true people's champ. Forever cherish your love and support."

Gleadless-based John Fewkes commented: "I can't imagine how low poor Ricky must have been..it's a heartbreaker to think someone you looked up to so much could feel so sh*t ..was always a brilliant thing for me to get to know personally someone I idolised so much."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield promoter Jamie Sheldon said he was "Fortunate enough to be able to say I worked with one of the greats on many an occasion, it was an honour to work alongside this fella."

Ricky Hatton and Jamie Sampson

Chris Smedley noted: "So sad to hear about Ricky Hatton passing away condolences to his family travelled to Vegas with the Hattons when Ricky and Mathew boxed at Paris Hotel...great memories so sad."

There were other words of respect from the likes of Nicola Hopewell, Ross Burkinshaw, Kash Ali, Robbie Sivyer and Esham Pickering.