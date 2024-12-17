South Yorkshire fight fans paid their way in the world's most expensive resort

It is said to be the costliest place on the planet - four times the prices of the average country and well outside the pocket of many people in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a determined group of boxing fans shelled out to watch Maxi Hughes at the Salle des Étoiles, Monte Carlo, last weekend, despite the oncoming expense of Christmas and New Year.

And that sacrifice was not lost to Maxi, aged 34, who was humbled by the support in Monaco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so proud of everybody for coming out and making that noise,” he said after beating Ireland’s Gary Cully (18-2, 10 KOs) with a highly professional ten-round shutout points triumph – badly cutting his opponent above his eye.

“They have followed me to Oklahoma, Las Vegas, Sheffield and now we’re a week away from Christmas and they’re in the most expensive place in the world," he said after his WBA Lightweight Continental title victory.

"Love to you all and I’m glad I got this win for you. As much as it’s for me, it’s for you lot as well.

"I think my little girl who is six now, I think her Nan let her stay up for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So hopefully I haven’t bored her. But that one is for my little girl watching at home."

Monte Carlo, Monaco: Gary Cully v Maxi Hughes, WBA Lightweight Continental Title. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

Maxi, formerly of Rossington now living in Haxey, had a message too for Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, whom he hopes can land him a world title shot.

“I just told Eddie I’m 35 next and I feel as fresh as ever.

"I think I’m just getting going a bit at this boxing. I think I might have a bright future.

"That fight with Gary, it has been four or five years in the making. Respect to him, but, if you want to run with the dogs, you can’t be pi****g like a puppy" said Maxi, (28-7-2, 6 KOs.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monte Carlo, Monaco: Gary Cully v Maxi Hughes, WBA Lightweight Continental Title. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

“Everything we’ve worked towards...it’s been a tough camp. Eddie was at my last fight. That fight was on a Friday, and I was straight back Monday, not just ticking over but training for a fight because I wasn’t happy with my performance.

"There’s still plenty of fight in this dog. I had a horrendous virus and I was close to pulling out of this fight, but I listened to (boxing coach) Sean O'Hagan and he knows me so well.

"He knows what to say at the right times. It’s all through experience and that’s what got me through" he said, before dedicating his belt to stablemate Reece Mould, who lost to Cully in Dublin late last year.

Cully showed respect for Hughes, saying the eye injury was painful, but his pride was hurt more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monte Carlo, Monaco: Gary Cully v Maxi Hughes, WBA Lightweight Continental Title. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

On Instagram, he said: "Just jumping on this morning to give @maxihughes his props, last night was his night. Enjoy it mate.

"It’s easy to face the world when everything’s going your way and you’re winning, a little more challenging when defeat gives you a thump and wipes your eyebrow off your face. I’m down but never out. I’m proud of the person I am and I’ll be back better in 2025."

The Doncaster man replied: "All the best mate. Hope the eye heals fast. Enjoy Christmas, you’ve got good people around you. Take care."