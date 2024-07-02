South Yorkshire boxing - it's a crazy, but brilliant scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boxing brings so many highs and just as many lows.

For those who get bitten by the bug, it is not just a mere sport, it is a compulsive lifestyle.One where you might feel you are heading towards a championship - or hurtling out the game with damaged hands and memories of a career, or significant bouts, that could have gone oh-so differently.

Last weekend, was a case in point for South Yorkshire's men and women fighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were several shows in and around the UK involving local boxers where dreams were starting to be made...or were put firmly on hold.

Sunny Edwards celebrates his win in Arizona Photo by Melina Pizano Matchroom

There were photographers at some of the events to record the ups and downs and we publish some of their excellent work today.

Saturday was a proper calendar date for the sport, with Greystones, Sheffield-based flyweight Sunny Edwards trying to get back up the slippery slope after a damaging defeat last time out.

Catastrophe potentially loomed in Phoenix, Arizona, though, when the former world champion was badly cut by a headbutt and a doctor stopped proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sunny had been that far ahead after nine rounds that he was awarded the win.

Joe Hayden v Paul Scaife Pic Richard Bierton (rbiphotography)

On the previous night, Denaby Main's Conner Kelsall took on Belfast's local favourite Conor Quinn over 12 rounds, in Northern Ireland, and brought home the vacant Commonwealth Boxing Council Flyweight title.

On the same evening, and closer to home, there was a big Josh Wale promotion at the Metrodome, Barnsley, with local pride at stake.

Cusworth beat Rotherham (Connan Murray stopped Martin Shaw) and Conisbrough beat Sheffield (Joe Hayden outpointed Paul Scaife of Mosborough.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a Mexican flavour to the night with two boxers from that country campaigning - Barnsley's Dempsey Wale improving his record to 11 straight wins, against one of them, Ramiro Garcia Lopez.

Dom Hunt decked by Ben Vaughan Pic Richard Bierton (rbiphotography)

There were surprises in store the following night at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, with Sheffield-trained Dom Hunt slipping up to Ben Vaughan from Northampton and Doncaster's James Flint on the bad end of a nerve-shredding split decision loss to Scotsman Kyle Boyd.

But there was success for local fighters too.

Hughie Wilson, a Doncaster lad trained by Ryan Rhodes in Sheffield, pulled off a dramatic first-round KO of Les Urry of Hull.

And after months out of the ring, Darnall's Ebonie Jones beat Nicaraguan Jamillette Janitza Vallejos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughie Wilson v Les Urry Pic Richard Bierton (rbiphotography)

But of all the fighters involved in this kaleidoscope of emotions, spare a thought for Parson Cross woman Claire Watts.

She'd been waiting for months to make her debut, however, her opponent was forced to pull out of the Rhodes/Stefy Bull event.

It would have been utterly heartbreaking...until two-time former world champion Terri Harper stepped in and saved the day.

Terri agreed to fight an exhibition against Claire on the Magna card, which provided the fledgling with some valuable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that event, there was Sheffield super middleweight Nicolie Campbell winning a six-rounder over Jackson Osagie in Brentwood, Essex.

South Yorkshire's boxing public can catch its breath now.

But not for long.