South Yorkshire boxing is in great shape for 2018 - locally and internationally

Dennis Hobson predicts big things for South Yorkshire boxers in 2018.

While the world’s spotlight will fall on the likes of Kell Brook, Billy Joe Saunders, Jamie McDonnell and Kid Galahad, there are plenty of domestic fights to get local fans drooling.

Josh Wale - held aloft by Stefy Bull

Promoter Hobson says: “South Yorkshire is still producing great talent. Stefy Bull has a couple of kids he’s looking after to watch out for - Andy Townend is a Commonwealth champion in the waiting, Josh Wale is British champion.

“Liam Cameron is Commonwealth champion, Loua Nassa is fighting for an English title on our next show.

“Locally, we’re still thriving and there’s talent coming out of all the Yorkshire gyms.

“There are some future champions out there and hopefully I’ll be managing or promoting some of them after finding the hunger for it again.”

Kell Brook

Hobson believes Cameron’s first defence will be a big ticket-seller.

The Manor Park fighter takes on Watford southpaw Elliott Matthews at Ponds Forge Arena on February 2.

Matthews is undefeated and won the English title at York Hall, Bethnal Green last month, by beating previously unbeaten Grant Dennis from Kent - a fighter who had outpointed Sheffield’s Wayne Reed and Dinnington’s Darren Snow in the past.

“Elliott is a big ticket seller and I’m sure he’ll bring some coach loads up to Sheffield” said Hobson.

“Liam has made his mark now at middleweight and now needs to consolidate and establish himself as the Commonwealth champion.”

Cameron is approaching his peak at 27 while Matthews will turn 37 years old in April.

Kyle Yousaf, who has recently joined Steel City gym, will be on the Ponds Forge card.

As will fellow unbeaten Sheffield fighter Anthony Tomlinson.

