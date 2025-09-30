South Yorkshire boxing future is in safe hands

South Yorkshire's professional boxing ranks feature an impressive array of talent, with fighters like Terri Harper, Dalton Smith, Callum Simpson, Shakiel Thompson, Nicola Hopewell and Dave Allen hovering around the top echelons of the sport.

They follow a long line of globally recognised names.

And the good news is that while the past and present eras show the county in a good light, there are gyms across the area ushering in a new generation of talent into view.

Teagn Stott (Sheffield Boxing Centre) and Emily Asquith (Sheffield City Boxing) are the most obvious examples after recently winning silver medals at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Under that level, there is no shortage of talent across Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley.

Today, we look at two examples that will hopefully grace shows well into the future.

LAYTON HARTLEY

Layton underlined his potential on Sunday by winning the 75kg Yorkshire Development Championship Finals to become the Yorkshire Champion at Bridlington.

Layton Hartley

The 19-year-old Heeley boxer was the youngest entry in the weight group of 12 contestants, but put in a confident performance against Kaymn Glasgow from Halifax Boxing Club, taking the final verdict by unanimous decision.

He will now box in the national quarter finals on October 12 in Bridlington.

Aspire Boxing Club trainer Ronny Tucker said Layton's progress was a huge boost for the club.

"Given the year we have had in which Spring Lane Pupil Referral unit ended our lease and we had to find new premises, this was an excellent lift.

Junior Holden U54kg Yorkshire champion

"Layton has been boxing for four years. His style is a boxer/counter puncher, he is 6ft 4ins so he uses his reach to his advantage, hitting and moving behind his long jab, this is what he did on Sunday."

Layton works with the hospitality team at G Casino.

His dad, Stephen, also boxed for Aspire and now helps coach Layton and other members at the gym, which is now based at the UiS in Woodseats.

JUNIOR HOLDEN

The 16-year-old became the Yorkshire U54kg champion on a West Yorkshire show earlier this month (September), winning by unanimous decision.

His coach, Danny Maddison, said it was an: "Extremely proud moment for my team, Junior and his family.

"We have worked tremendously hard for this moment. It shows without failure that there can’t be success, because we’ve come up short on previous occasions.

"This was another step up the ladder, and we are moving at the right pace at the right time."

It was the first belt win for Junior from Woodlands, Doncaster, who has previously attracted the eye of his hero Kell Brook.

He left school in June to "chase his dream" and train full-time at the Athletic Boxing and Fitness gym, Skellow, while also studying at college.

Maddison sets him a comprehensive, individual training plan, says his dad Bruno.

"Every day is different, He does one-to-one training with Maddo, consisting of loads of different boxing work, pads, movement, patterns, and different punch combinations, and also continues to train each night with the team down at the gym.

"This has been extremely beneficial for Junior as his boxing ability, fitness levels, and strength have increased massively. He just keeps getting better and stronger as the weeks go by.

"The season started a few weeks ago and he has travelled to Devon to take part in the Barum Box Cup tournament, one of the best tournaments around with English and Irish clubs attending," said Bruno.

"Junior boxed in the final against England's number one and European champion, at junior weight class 54kg, but came up short.

"He gave a great account and caught the eye of a few onlookers. It showed the progress he has made as a fighter. Hard work is paying off.

"We as parents are super proud, and we will continue to back him in chasing his dreams."

The teenager will take part in the national championships in January.

South Yorkshire has never been short of fighters with ambition, and the early success of Hartley and Holden - and others - suggests that tradition is in no danger of fading.