South Yorkshire boxer could be on the European title trail soon

A win for Josh Wale in his British bantamweight defence in Sheffield on February 2 could open the door to a European title shot for him.

That’s the strategy being plotted by his management guru Stefy Bull.

They believe that the European title will be vacated by Karin Guerfi allowing the Brampton, South Yorkshire man an open playing field to test himself at international level.

That would be another feather in the cap of a boxer who has developed a reputation for bouncing back from adversity.

Wale won the British strap in July and then defended it in September.

He will top the bill at Ponds Forge next month, when he defends for a second time, against Lincoln’s Bobby Jenkinson.

Dennis Hobson, the promoter, said “Josh will be the lead fighter on the night, he’ll have sold around 300 tickets and it will be a big thing for him to top the bill, at this level, screened live by Freesport TV.

“It is the perfect vehicle to showcase how far he has come.

“Josh’s story shows how far you can get when you apply yourself. So many people give up once they have failed but Josh - like Clinton Woods before him - asked the question ‘How can I improve?

“The saying is ‘hard work will always beat talent if talent doesn’t work hard enough’ - and that’s what Josh is all about.

“He has learned from his (nine) defeats and become British champion. He will give anybody a fight - he is always in great scraps.

“Our next step after February 2 will be to get him on the European stage. The present champion is going after the IBO world title, so that will open it up for us.”

Second top on the bill is Sheffield’s Loua Nassa. He disputes the English Super Flyweight Title with Brad Watson.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene