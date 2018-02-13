South Yorkshire banger Andy Townend gets title shot on Anthony Joshua bill

Barnsley’s Andy Townend will face Joe Cordina for the WBA International Lightweight title at Principality Stadium, Cardiff on March 31.

Home town boy Cordina has the advantage of having boxed there in October on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’ v Carlos Takam.

The Welshman gets his first title shot in his seventh pro outing but the Rio Olympian faces a tough task against the ‘KO Kid’ from Barnsley, the former English super featherweight champion who has won three of his last four fights inside the distance.

Townend boxed on the Kell Brook show at Sheffield United last May. And he recognises: “Andy fought at Bramall Lane and put on a display so he’s got the experience of fighting on these big shows.

“He’s a proven fighter, just look at his record – there’s a lot of KOs against some decent names. There’s no doubting he’s dangerous so I’ll have to bring my A-game.”

Cordina added: “I think I’m more than capable of beating him to win my first title but I’m sure he thinks similar, it’s a good fight for the fans.”

Cordina v Townend is on the card of Joshua of Joseph Parker in a World Heavyweight unification battle.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene