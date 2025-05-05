Six week injury lay-off for Liam Cameron

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Cameron emerged from his defeat to Ben Whittaker with more than damaged pride.

The Sheffield light heavyweight has now been told to stay away from the gym for six weeks because of damage to his inner ear.

Cameron suffered a perforation to his ear two weeks before the high-profile scrap in the Midlands.

But then he suffered an almost identical injury after being walloped in the first round of the rematch.

Whittaker stopped him in the second round at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Liam (23-7-1) left an appointment with an ear specialist last Friday with a direction to sit out for a month and a half.

That's not what he wanted to hear, considering Cameron wants to refloat his career at super middleweight with promoter Frank Warren's guidance.

But the 34-year-old Manor fighter is pragmatic about the set-back and thinks he can benefit from a rest.

Ben Whittaker beats Liam Cameron, pic Lawrence Lustig Boxxer

"Really, I have had no time off in the last two years.

"I don’t put much weight on any way, so I’ll enjoy the summer."

The Steel City fighter said the damage would eventually heal itself and there would be no hearing impairment.

Such an injury is not all that uncommon in boxing.

Clinton Woods

Direct blows to the ear or head can cause eardrum rupture and symptoms sometimes include pain, hearing loss, tinnitus, dizziness, and discharge from the ear.

Sheffield former world champion Clinton Woods has experienced the issue though, and says that he brushed it off quickly.

"I had a perforated ear in the fight against Mark (Commonwealth Super Middleweight fight at Wembley Arena, 1997.)

"I was back in training in three weeks.

Nav mansouri Pic Bernie Bahrmasel BKFC

"Liam won't be the first boxer to have a perforated ear and he won't be the last.

"Boxers just need to get back in the gym. Especially when they have lost.

"When I lost to David Starie, (1998) Roy Jones Jr (2002) and Glen Johnson (2004) I just got back in the gym, worked hard and changed things."

*Rotherham's Nav Mansouri launched his professional career as a bare-knuckle fighter with a spectacular win.

The former English Super Welterweight boxing champion dropped Austrian kickboxer and karate expert Ruslan Tokhtarov in 44 seconds at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at Palazzo Wanny Sports Hall in Florence, Italy.