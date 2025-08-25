Simpson v Cameron derby could pack Sheffield Arena

Negotiations are ongoing for a Callum Simpson v Liam Cameron show, which would pitch Barnsley against Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two offers have been made to Cameron by Simpson's team, but neither was deemed acceptable.

However, there is optimism that the wheeler-dealing will finish in a classic South Yorkshire contest at Sheffield Arena in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor estate light heavyweight Cameron, 34, has been in with Ben Whittaker (twice) and Liam Arthur since June last year and has a taste for big boxing opportunities.

Simpson, 28, who lives in Barnsley town centre, has been parading his European, Commonwealth and British super middleweight belts in his own last three outings.

A derby-style bout would likely fill the Arena, with both men attracting a big fan base.

Cameron (23-7-1) expects to be back in the ring on November 1, in an eight-rounder; then the way is clear for a collision with Simpson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know who my next opponent will be. But it will be six or seven months since Whittaker 2 and my last three fights have been in the away corner, and my next one will be in the home corner on a home show," said Liam.

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron Pic Lawrence Lustig Boxxer

"You are already two rounds down when you box on somebody else's show so it will be good to be on Frank Warren's platform for the first time, where I won't be a massive underdog."

His November fight will be on a light heavyweight card featuring Bradley Rea v Arthur, Joshua Buatsi v Zach Parker and Daniel Lapin v Troy Jones at the Co Op Live Arena, Manchester.

"After that, I could be fighting the winner of one of those.

"But I have had loads of fights offered to me.

Callum Simpson v Ivan Zucco, pic courtesy of Lawrence Lustig BOXXER

"Callum (18-0-0) is very, very interested in fighting me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have sent a couple of offers to Lee (Eaton; manager) but they aren't good enough yet.

"The thing about Callum is: He is a good lad but who has he boxed yet that is better than me?

"They need me to sell Sheffield Arena, unless they get a massive name that I can't compete with.

"But if he wants a big headliner - it would be against me in 2026, wouldn't it? He is a three belt champion and he is calling me out - it is mad! They will find out I am not easy prey for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There would be loads of fans there - and the Sheffield lot would out-roar the Barnsley lot without a shadow of a doubt."

Simpson has previously expressed the view that a fight with Cameron, with its huge local rivalry, would be capable of selling out a stadium.