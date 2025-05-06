Sheffield's new national champion makes history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New national champion Emily Asquith revealed today how Sheffield City Boxing Club had hugely influenced her rise to the top of amateur boxing.

The 22-year-old recently overcame a near two-year injury absence from the sport to be crowned National Amateur senior champion at light heavyweight.

Next week, she will compete on the international stage in Poland and eventually hopes to become a professional.

And all that while studying sports science at Hallam University and working as a teaching assistant.

Emily, who moved to the Sharrow gym three years ago, was given a guard of honour by her pals there to recognise her latest achievement.

The southpaw had stopped West Midlands' light heavyweight rival Paige Ford in the first round at Derby Arena in the Senior Elite National Final.

Her trainer, Brendan Warburton, said: "She smashed it, she’s the first girl from Sheffield to ever win the national title.

"I remember seeing her the first time at the EIS when she was 14, I’d took a couple of lads to spar with the England team. One ended up sparring with Emily and I’d never seen a girl that tough before.

Emily Asquith and her belt at Sheffield City Boxing Club

"Winning the national title is a great achievement for her and great for the gym as currently we have so many girls competing that Emily will inspire others to achieve. Hopefully, she can bring more titles back to Sheffield City Boxing Club."

Emily, who lives in Netherthorpe, moved to Sheffield as a student, from her native Bridlington.

"They have made me feel like one of their own since day one," she said.

"It was a city I wasn't all that familiar with, but at the gym, they welcomed me into the family atmosphere from the get-go.

Emily Asquith and Brendan Warburton

"It is the most female-populated gym (participants include Chloe Dunn and Carmel Carey) I have ever known, and Brendan is the central point of it - he believes in me, gives me a kick up the backside when needed. He and others are massively motivating."

It hasn't all been plain sailing, though.

She suffered a thumb tendon rupture, which cost her two years of progression.

While the injury isn't 100 percent healed, any doubts about her ability to whack were dispelled when she dominated her opponent in the final so clearly that the referee had to step in.

Emily Asquith champion

The senior championship followed similar awards at school and junior level, as well as winning a National Association of Boys and Girls Club title.

She represents England, too.

"I have been boxing since I was 11 and hope this latest win will be a stepping stone.

"I am back doing what I love - and doing it well at this level - after such a frustrating injury," said Emily, whose favourite boxers include Nicola Adams and Lauren Price.

"Boxing is hard work, you can prepare for three, three minutes (rounds) of your life, training for eight to 12 weeks, but when you win, it is so rewarding!

"I will be boxing for England in like a Box Cup standard tournament in Poland in a few days and hope to move on after trials to other European competition and then eventually move to the professional side, ideally around 2027."

In the recent Derby tournament, her heavyweight gym mate Ovos 'Ken' Anigboro was pipped in the final by Nottingham's Akinola Tijnai.

"He did brilliant" said Emily. "But he was outworked a bit by a guy who was built like a tank with a hell of an engine. But he will be back."

RANDOM POINT: Emily is a music lover and plays five instruments.