Sheffield's Kid Galahad vows judges will not play a part in Kiko Martinez title defence after Josh Warrington controversy

Kid Galahad during the Media Workout ahead of his fight against Kiko Martinez. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The 31-year-old found himself on the wrong end of a contentious split decision in his first bid for the same title against his Yorkshire rival Josh Warrington in June 2019.

And with his notoriously awkward style not always finding favour with officials, Galahad says he has consciously changed his approach as he prepares to face the 35-year-old Spaniard.

Galahad said: “The Warrington fight made me realise I cannot leave anything down to the judges anymore, I have to take it out of their hands.

“It just made me realise I have to always make sure my opponent doesn’t hear the final bell.

“The name of the game is to hit and not get hit, you shouldn’t take risks when you don’t need to but I am at a point where I am making sure I beat guys in a clear fashion.

“I am no longer giving the judges the chance to give a close round to my opponents.”

Galahad’s luck has changed since his loss to Warrington and he finally earned the world title left vacant by his rival when he clearly beat Jazza Dickens in August.

In contrast Warrington is now belt-less after a shock loss and a technical draw against Mauricio Lara, but Galahad is in no mood to be smug about their reversal in fortunes.

“It would be like knocking a guy down in a fight and hitting him while he’s on the floor,” said Galahad. “There is no need, it is unnecessary.

“Josh got the decision against me, I believe I won the fight and he knows I should have won the fight and that is all that matters.

“Hopefully, somewhere down the line, we get that fight on again but both my eyes are on Kiko for now.”

Galahad also said he would no be overawed by a big show in his home city.