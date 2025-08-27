Sheffield's Izzy Asif driven by brother’s tragic loss
The Sheffield-born GBM Sports owner has had a meteoric rise in the sport since launching the company with a show at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, in 2022.
Breaking into a London-dominated boxing scene was anything but easy and fans and industry insiders initially questioned the relevance of the new kid on the block.
However, after early successes, followed by a deal with broadcasters DAZN, he began to attract attention, and his work rate outshone even his own boxers - he hosted nine fights in 11 months.
More recently, his efforts garnered recognition in Atlantic City, USA, where Asif was awarded by the IBF for being the “most active promoter in Europe.”
Asif called it “recognition of the effort that my team and I put in every day to be the best promotion possible."
The one-time cruiserweight fighter touched on his personal loss of his kid brother from leukaemia in a recent GBM promotional video.
Izzy said he'd had an "unbelievable life" so far, doing pretty much everything he'd wanted to do.
However, his world had come crashing down 20 years ago.
"I think one of the big factors was losing my brother. I lost my brother in 2005" the 42-year-old recalled.
"It is the toughest thing I have ever done, burying my brother when he was 12 years old.
"I think that always gave me that kind of a mindset...life is short and you have to live as much as you can.
"You have got to do as much as you can.
"You have got to fulfil as much as you can because whether we believe in a life after death...we are on this earth for a very short while, an extremely short while, so you've got to do as much as you can" he said.
"You have got to believe you have got to enjoy, you have got to dare.
"You have got to be positive and that is what we have done.
"GBM has been a prime example of how I live my life. I have gone out there, I have done it my way, dared, been audacious. Don't follow the rules, make your own rules up: I think my brother has a big part of that."
GBM is hosting a show at the Park Community Arena on September 27 - his sixth show there.
The IBF European Super Lightweight title will be on the line, as will the British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight strap.