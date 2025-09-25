Sheffield's Izzy Asif dares to dream of world top ten

Ebullient Sheffield promoter Izzy Asif is putting the finishing touches on preparations for this weekend's GBM Sports boxing event, with an interesting thought bouncing around his mind.

The one-time cruiserweight, who had a modest professional fight career, appearing at Sheffield City Hall, Don Valley Stadium, and Hillsborough Leisure Centre, could feasibly be ranked amongst the elite of promoters on the planet after staging just over a dozen shows.

While he doesn't have the pulling power of Matchroom, Queensberry, Top Rank and Golden Boy Promotions, he feels he is not far behind.

He knows the notion might make him appear "cocky."

But he told The Star: "Something suddenly occurred to me in America when I went over for the Canelo v Crawford fight.

"It was obvious when I was there that UK boxing is really respected by the rest of the world, and we shouldn't forget what a hold we have got on the sport.

"I know GBM is one of the best in the UK - so I wondered if that made me in the top 10 in the world already!"

Certainly, Izzy, 42, from the Abbeydale area, has gone about things his own way.

Izzy Asif right after agreeing a sponsorshp deal with the Dubai real estate company

He has tried to break down barriers within boxing and wants to work with key players like Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.

Warren appears to have signed Sheffield's Shakiel Thompson, the middleweight who fights this weekend on the GBM show at the Park Community Arena.

Thompson's career has been marketed by GBM until this point.

Asif says: "Shak wants a big fight, that is no secret, Saturday is about getting him active again and then mix it with the big boys.

Izzy Asif receives IBF award from Bernard Hopkins

"We built Shak up and hopefully we will still be working together; we still have a good relationship with him.

"I have always said you have to look out for the well-being of the fighter and make sure they get the best purses wherever they go, whether it is Warren, Turki (Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh, the Saudi Arabian promoter.) Wherever and whoever it is we are ready to work with them.

He said boxing had changed, with once-partisan promoters now ready to buddy up for the sake of big shows.

Recently, the Sheffield boxing businessman inked a promotional contract with estate agent Sky Rise Dubai.

Shakiel Thompson with BBBC inspector Alan Alster

He said: "Sponsorships like this are extremely important.

"We now have a long-term relationship with them; they are keen on expanding their brand in the UK and have been a big fan of ours.

"There is a very good chance that we will be doing something in the Middle East.

"Also, the bigger GBM grows, the bigger our shows will be in Sheffield and elsewhere."

It is understood the United Arab Emirates real estate company is now GBM's biggest single sponsor, although their broadcasting tie-up with DAZN is their most lucrative deal.

Saturday's show will be streamed in around 200 countries.

The bill won't include super featherweight Nohmaan Hussain, as first hoped. He has an ACL issue and requires an operation.

"Nohmaan's injury has to be sorted, but he'll be back," said Izzy

The bill Sean McComb, Belfast v Ben Crocker, Swansea, 10 x 3 - IBF European Super-Lightweight Tysie Gallagher, Luton, v Ellie Hellewell, Rotherham/Doncaster 10 x 2 - British, Commonwealth and WBO International Super-Bantamweight Championships Shakiel Thompson, Sheffield v Grant Dennis, Kent, 8 x 3 - Middleweight Taz Nadeem, Rotherham v TBC 6 x 3 - Super-Middleweight Edward Hardy, Doncaster, v Jose Manuel Perez, Nicaragua. 6 x 3 - Super-Bantamweight Darnell Sterling, Sheffield, v Lewis Varley, Birmingham 4 x 3 - Super-Welterweight Mykyle Ahmed, Sheffield v TBC 6 x 3 - Bantamweight Reece Mould, Doncaster, v Benito Sanchez Garcia, Mexico 6 x 3 - Super-Featherweight Amaar Akbar, Dewsbury, v Eduardo Vera Sanchez, Mexico 6 x 3 - Super-Welterweight Harris Akbar, Bradford v Jack Swallow, Glossop, 4 x 3 - Super-Welterweight Harry Powell, Hull, v Sebastian Korgol, Poland 6 x 3 - Super-Middleweight Gradus Kraus, Holland, v TBC 8 x 3 - Light-Heavyweight.