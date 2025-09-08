Sheffield's Grant Smith applauded after Dublin boxing success

Steel City gym's latest champion has paid tribute to the man behind his title success - Sheffield trainer Grant Smith.

Michael Conlan dropped Yorkshireman Jack Bateson in the fourth round in Dublin to win the vacant WBC international featherweight belt, at the weekend.

A beautifully timed right-hand shot dispatched Bateson to the canvas, and there was no way back for the Leeds man, 31.

It was a thrilling moment for the Steel City Irishman, who had gym mates Dalton Smith and Junaid Bostan in his corner.

Michael Conlan

Within minutes of his win, he said his knockout blow reflected: "Everything we worked on in training camp.

"I have got to thank Grant Smith from the bottom of my heart.

"He brought me into that gym and he made me part of that family and I feel at home," said the former Olympian.

"He is a master technician as a coach and everything he worked on everything he did played out and happened and the finish came with it."

Grant Smith

Barnsley's European champion Callum Simpson was also watching on from ringside, on the Channel 5 show, as the 33-year-old rediscovered his old form, following defeats to Jordan Gill, Luis Alberto Lopez and Leigh Wood.

Twelve months ago, Conlon announced that Smith would be taking over his training needs.

"I was looking at a few coaches; Stephen Smith, Grant Smith and Buddy McGirt, and I narrowed it down to Stephen or Grant," Conlan told Boxing Social.

"I appreciate the time that I have had with all of the guys that I have worked with, it has been great, but I believe that Grant’s next step for me is the right one to help me with my career and that he is the right coach for me, at the right time.

“I just like how he operates and how he is as a coach, and I like how the other guys operate as well. It was a very, very hard decision if I am going to be honest and I took time before making any decisions."

He said the talent at the gym - like Dalton, Junaid and Liam Cameron - had been a factor in his thinking.

Conlan now wants a world title shot in New York or Dublin on St Patrick's Day.

"The only reason I'm still boxing is to win a world title," said the Belfast man, who took a 16-month break from the ring before outpointing Asad Asif Khan over eight rounds in March in Brighton.