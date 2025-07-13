Sheffield's Dalton Smith stares down future world champion

Sheffield's Dalton Smith could be a world champion in just over four months' time.

The Handsworth super lightweight was at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York City on Saturday to witness Puerto Rican Subriel Matias unseat Dominican Alberto Puello and become the new champion.

Smith was already designated the mandatory choice for the winner.

Dalton Smith beat Mathieu Germain in a WBC Silver Super Lightweight title bout. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

And there is hope that Matias v Smith can take place on November 22 in Saudi Arabia.

The South Yorkshireman jumped into the ring post-fight to eyeball Matias after the majority decision win.

The pair shook hands sportingly, but Matias stated: “I have my next victim in front of me."

Then the new champion added waspishly: “I have something that he wants, right?”

The answer to that is definitely yes, and it was worth Smith's trip to the States to enhance his visibility on the world stage.

He even got a face-to-face stand-off with his future opponent, as an added treat for the cameras.

One possible fly in the ointment is the fact Matias suffered an injury over his eye, so that will have to be fully healed.

But that aside, Matias seemed happy to pencil in the Brit mentally.

The win in America means the 33-year-old from the Caribbean archipelago has 23 wins, 22 of them by way of stoppage.

That makes him one of the most fearsome punchers in the light‑welterweight division.

The former IBF champion is beatable, though, having lost twice.

By contrast, unbeaten Smith 18–0 (13 KOs), is the more technical boxer known for mixing his clean combinations, good ring generalship, and body punching.

The 28-year-old will have closely studied Matias's style from close quarters.

He will take plenty of time to think on how to overcome it, when he steps back into the Steel City gym.

In May, Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, was enthusiastic about the Puello v Matias contest; now Smith will be hoping he will bankroll his own shot at the big time.

By the end of the year, Smith could be a male Sheffield world champion - while Nicola Hopewell, who trains at Riley's gym, Handsworth, could be female IBO queen.

The flyweight fights Marie Connan at Skate Central on a Dennis Hobson bill on Saturday.