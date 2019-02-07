Just being world champion won't be enough for Sheffield trained Charlie Edwards.

He wants to dominate the sport in several weight divisions and be regarded as one of the finest fighters ever produced in Great Britain.

The Steel City gym's WBC flyweight champion revealed his inner drive at a London press conference to promote his first defence against Angel Moreno.

Edwards, trained by Grant Smith, is on a high since being told he will top the bill on his own show, on March 23, at the Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports.

He said: "I'm headlining my own show but I've got some great fighters and great former teammates on the card as well. I feel really lucky and blessed.

"I want to be a British great, and to be a British great I want to be a multi-weight World Champion, and this new book, it starts now.

"The hard work really starts now, and it's about dedicating myself.

“I'm obsessed with the game, obsessed with getting better, day in, day out.

"I want to go down as a great, and this first defence is going to be a really good one. I'm really looking forward, and excited about this fight. Angel Moreno is a very good fighter."

While Edwards is keen to make his fame and fortune and create a legacy in the longer term, he's not overlooking the Spaniard, who is 10 years older than him at 35.

"First and foremost, I've got to focus 100 per cent on Angel Moreno, he's a top-class operator and a hard fight.” he said.

“But I believe, and I'll put it out there, this is my time. Timing is everything and it's all come right.

"All the other fights, they will unfold in the future. I'm ready now to fight anyone and everyone. I'm in this sport not to pick and choose my opponents. I just want to build a legacy, and I want to be known as an all-time great in British boxing" said the Beighton-based fighter (W14-L1, 6 KOs.)

Morono (19-2-2, 6 KOs) commented: "This is a great opportunity to come here and challenge Charlie for his World title.

“Charlie is a great boxer and anything can happen on the night."