Sheffield-trained world champion Charlie Edwards may have quick hands - but this team are no slouches either.

Within a few short weeks of landing the World Boxing Council flyweight title, his management team have got him his first defence.

Edwards will face Spaniard Angel Moreno (19-2-2) at London's Copper Box Arena on March 23.

We have seen the talk of future fights for Kell Brook drag on for months and years.

But the Steel City gym fighter (14-1-0) has the WBC trinket - and there will be no shortage of takers for a chance at that.

Surrey-born Edwards, 25, has been quick to acknowledge the effects of a hard-working support network in Sheffield and beyond.

Today the Matchroom-promoted puncher tweeted: "You are a product of your environment! It is so important to surround yourself with the right people and things" along with a picture of him taking instruction from coach Grant Smith.

Edwards won the title at the second attempt as he outpointed Cristofer Rosales in December.

He has no fears going into the next phase of his career.

"Moreno is a very tough and game fighter" the Beighton-based boxer said.

"He doesn't shy away from any opportunities, he's going to come to try and steal my title from me."

He added: "I want to be a multi-weight world champion. I look forward to taking my first steps as a world champion and defending my belt on 23 March."

Moreno has had two fights away from his native Spain and lost both.

He hasn't been in a ten rounder since 2017 or a 12-rounder since 2016.