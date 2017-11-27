Sheffield woman boxing champ not planning to turn professional like Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams

Boxer Natasha Gale has too many elite world trophies to aim for next year to even start consider following in the footsteps of Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams.

While the Sheffield middleweight hasn't ruled out turning professional eventually, the reigning European champion wants to defend her Euro title, win the Commonwealth prize and be crowned world champion...all in 2018.

Then there is the little matter of the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Leeds-born Gale, 28, who lives in Sharrow, says she is excited about the goals she has set herself.

"The Commonwealth will be my first next major, which is in April 2018.

"That is the one I am looking for to add to my collection" she said.

"It is a big year. I've got the womens Europeans which I will be looking to secure my gold medal again.

"That's in May, straight after (the Commonwealth.)

"Then we've got the worlds I believe in November, so a really busy year next year.

Natasha Gale heading for history books

"It is really exciting because of the possibility I could be Commonweath champion, European champion and world champion all in one year."

She said she wasn't "really sure" about a future career in the professional ranks.

"I've got my eyes set on 2020 and I'll just see what happens after that.

"I am not really looking past that I am just focusing on that goal."

The dizzying 2018 international schedule follows a domestic obligation in Sheffield, first, next month.

Gale (75kg) takes part in the GB Boxing Championships at the EIS Sheffield, meeting London-based challenger Roseanna Cox.

A defeat for the Yorkshire woman at this stage could potentially be disastrous, with the winner staking a claim for funding and a place on the Olympic programme.

Gale describes her fighting style as "aggressive, come-forward."

But she adds: "I am trying to work on different things so I am not just being one way.

"Hopefully I can show that in the GBs on December 7."

She said she had been working technically with her coach on different styles: "back foot, forward, inside but naturally I am the aggressor."

Tickets are on sale for the December 7 Sheffield show, now, priced £10 at http://www.ticketsdirect.org.uk/gbchamps/EntryForm.aspx.