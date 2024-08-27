Sheffield will still get its boxing fix despite Dalton Smith's injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dalton Smith says he is beyond frustrated at having to pull out of his European title fight.

An undisclosed problem picked up during training camp forced the Steel City boxer to pull out of the planned super lightweight title clash with Spaniard Jon Fernandez next month.

He has apologised to his opponent and his growing support base, but the Matchroom fight will happen, at some point he insists.

"My European title fight on September 28 has been postponed due to an injury picked up in training absolutely gutted as it's the first time in my career" he said.

Shak Thompson and Izzy Asif before Shak's bout v Vladimir Georgiev Pic Connor McMain

"We tried giving it time but (it) needs more rest. Sorry to my fans and Jon Fernandez but we will have a new date locked in very soon."

Refunds are available for the scrapped Sheffield Arena show.

However, Sheffield will still get more than its fair share of boxing action on the same weekend.

On Friday September 27, down the road at the Park Community Arena, a 12-fight GBM show will definitely go ahead, headlined by Handsworth's Shakiel Thompson.

Dalton Smith against Sam O'maison Pic Mark Robinson, Matchroom

GBM promoter Izzy Asif told The Star: "Dalton's show falling through doesn't really affect us.

"Each boxer has their own fan base; they pay for tickets to watch their fighter. We don't have to rely on random fans turning up.

"Our hall is smaller that the Arena, of course, but I expect us to have sold every ticket. All ringside seats have gone already.

"There will be more than 2,000 in there and the atmosphere will be great.

"I know I am biased but tell me another local show that has got such great rivalries as this on!

"I don't think there is anything better than all-British fights - you just can't beat them - and there are plenty of them."

Top of the bill is Shakiel (12 0 0) against Coventry's River Wilson-Bent, (17 4 2) with Thompson's IBF and WBO Global European Middleweight belts on the line.

Shak, 27, isn't one to make inflammatory remarks before fights, although he has made the point that his belts "are going nowhere"

He said: "I am no fan of talking, I do it in the ring with my fists.

"I am going to show levels, for sure."

He said he and his team believed in themselves.

"All my fights are entertaining...fireworks.

"You are going to see boxing, powerful, destructive, inside-fighting as well - I can do both."

Other all British contests on the GBM card include Reece Mould (18 2 0) Doncaster v Ryan Walsh (28 4 2) Norfolk, at lightweight, Tysie Gallagher(8 2 0) Luton v Tori-Ellis Willetts (5 0 0) Birmingham super bantam, Muhammad Mustafa Ali (4 0 1) Leicester v Ricky Starkey (2 33 2) Liverpool super bantam and Naphtali Nembhard (3 0 0) Sheffield v Jake Bray (3 23 2) Stainforth super middle.