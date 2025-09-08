Sheffield trainer Etches set for rare Russia trip

Sheffield boxing trainer and manager Adam Etches is about to become one of the few Brits involved in sport inside the borders of the outcast nation of Russia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam, currently operating out of Thailand, will be in the corner of Timmy Baimolda, a 10-0-0 welterweight from Kazakhstan, as he takes on Russian southpaw Danis Gabdrafikov in the west of his native country, which invaded Ukraine in 2022.

A win on September 27, in his fourth fight under Etches, would bring Baimolda a WBA international title and help the boxer's profile and desire to go on to bigger titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there is no international law stopping the pair from going to Russia, and a fight there would be outside the British Boxing Board's jurisdiction, the trip is not without its challenges.

Adam Etches and Timmy Baimolda

Etches, whose British home is near the Ingle gym in Wincobank, will be travelling to Ufa city against government advice and would have only more limited consular support if problems arise.

Speaking to The Star about the trip from Bangkok, he said: "I don't have any misgivings; I don't get involved in any kind of politics."

He accepts the Ukraine situation was "completely wrong and shouldn't be happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in my eyes England is in a mess, too. We are opening the gates to let everybody in.

Timmy Baimolda pre fight

"I am just doing the best for my fighter.

"It was very difficult to get Tim an opportunity anywhere else, so we have to take whatever we can.

"I have been having a nightmare at my end sorting visas, and I have just found out we can't use banks over there or credit cards, everything is cash.

"We are not there for any length of time, but what if I did run out of money?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov

"But this is his first 10-rounder. Tim is only 25 and the type who will fight anyone, anywhere.

"We are going there to do a job, and get in and out.

"A win against an unbeaten fighter will bring more recognition - we need to get Tim's name out there - and hopefully I can get him on a show in England, wherever he can earn money."

Etches added: "We have been working hard on technique and power in training, concentrating on him finishing opponents off and not letting fights go to points.

"We need to take it out of the judges' hands, especially fighting away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am seeing big improvements and I am genuinely enjoying working with him."

There is obviously no outright ban on Russian sports people working here in the UK - after all Conisbrough's Dave Allen hosts Arslanbek Makhmudov, at Sheffield Arena on October 11.

Makhmudov is from the Russian town of Mozdok but now lives in Canada.

The UK maintains a stance that Russia (and Belarus) should remain sporting pariahs while the aggression continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That extends purely to state-affiliated boxers, and Makhmudov can easily prove he receives no state funding, has no military affiliation and, presumably, made no supportive comments regarding Putin’s regime, all of which the UK Government demands.

*Bentley's Craig Derbyshire successfully defended his Commonwealth Light Flyweight title against Chesterfield's Liam Dring in Alfreton on Saturday.

It was a unanimous decision over 12 rounds.