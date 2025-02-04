Sheffield trainer and the new Gennady Golovkin
It's not easy to forge a new career within the sport, and his profile wasn't as visible as it had been in the days 'Bomber' competed for IBF and WBC-sanctioned titles.
Suddenly though he has surfaced again...and it's a complex and intercontinental life he now leads.
Adam, aged 34, has thrown his professional efforts behind Kazakhstan prospect "Tornado Tim" Baimolda.
And he is doing it in Thailand, where the pair are now based.
And just to add a further international component, Etches, formerly of Coal Aston, has organised a bout for Tim in South Africa in May!
The one-time Ingle gym fighter, who also trained with Andy Marlow in Dronfield, admits his change of lifestyle has been " bit mad."
He told The Star: "I knew Tim from the days I worked with Shakiel Thompson and Donte Dixon in Sheffield and with Kell Brook in Fuerteventura.
"Then three months ago, I was going to Thailand, for a holiday, and Tim joined along.
"At that point I never thought I'd end up training him full-time, I just offered to help him in the gym.
"I am now his manager and trainer and we've been hard at it since.
"We live in apartments next to each other. He trains twice a day, has ice baths at a spar, and gets plenty of rest.
"The plan is to build his record here, then get him a fight in South Africa in May on a Lennox Lewis promotion. That will be exciting."
Etches, who lost his last fight to John Ryder, for the IBF International Super Middleweight title in 2017, says there is one main reason why he is retaining just one fighter under his wing, at the moment.
"I believe he can become a world champion. People always say that, I know.
"But Tim is 24 has had over 100 amateur fights and eight professional and like all the Kazakh guys he can fight. He is 140 pounds and reminds me of a mini Gennady Golovkin.
"His work ethic is great, he listens, he is driven, and teak tough. His style is aggressive, come-forward, but he is a good boxer - not just a brawler.
"He will doing whatever he has to do to get where he wants to get to, I am excited for his journey.
"I have no doubt in my mind he will be a world champion. If I didn't think that I wouldn't be bothered about training him - what would be in it for me?"
Adam says he enjoys living in Bangkok.
"It's good, the weather is nice, as are the people and food, I can't complain at all."
As for his own ring career, he says: "I am happy what I did but I know I underachieved and should have done better.
"Hopefully this guy can surpass what I have done, I am sure he will."