Sheffield-trained boxer aims for world title fight this year

Nicola Hopewell is on course for a world title opportunity after beating rugged Irish-based Pole Kate Radomska at Skate Central, Sheffield, on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Flyweight champion Nicola Hopewell emerged with a 58-57 scorecard advantage after the fight was stopped in the sixth round by the ringside doctor, following a nasty cut above Radomska’s right eye from an accidental head clash.

Hopewell, who trains at Riley’s gym in Handsworth, Sheffield, had landed the more eye-catching and cleaner punches over her opponent, who had tried to make it a rough and tough encounter.

Post fight, her promoter Dennis Hobson said Hopewell: “Is world class. She is potentially our next world champion”.

Those thoughts were echoed by Hopewell, who said she was confident she would win a world title this year.

Fans would love to see her challenge London-based Frenchwoman Marie Connan, 40, who beat Radomska in 2023, for her IBO World Flyweight title.

Sheffield United fanatic Hopewell, 33, showed in glimpses why she has the backing of Hobson, as she landed classy combinations.

But tougher tests await, if the Worksop woman (7-1-0) is to realise her dream and conquer the world.

The rest of the show, promoted and broadcast live on Fightzone, saw four wins out of four for the Sheffield boxers who train out of John Fewkes’ Titans gym in Gleadless.

The most entertaining encounter saw cruiserweight Brendan Needham (4-0-1) gaining redemption in his rematch with Wakefield based Polish journeyman Marcin Prostko (0-9-2).

The pair scrapped out a draw in their first fight in April last year, but this time Needham boxed a smarter fight, his calculated pressure saw him start the contest with clubbing hooks and flashy uppercuts. Needham worked up a strong lead before a late onslaught from Prostko.

Needham, 28, was the rightful winner (39-38) on the referee’s scorecard and can now move forward in his career.

Light Heavyweight Mikey Harrison improved to 3-0 with a 39-38 win over experienced journeyman Harry Matthews (17-92-7).

The 21-year-old Sheffield prospect started the bout well, using his large frame to box at range, but Harrison let Matthews back in the contest late on. A good learning experience for Harrison at the start of his career.

There was an impressive debut for Dylan ‘Tricky Trevva’ Trevor who won every round against Sam Kirk (0-10-1). The 26-year-old Super Welterweight, boxing well at range, showed good composure and movement.

Trevor wobbled Kirk in the second round with a textbook right hand, but had to settle for the points win.

There was a return to winning ways for Mason Dickinson (6-1), who exercised some personal demons following his knockout loss in America back in October.

The 24-year-old Super Welterweight edged past Rotherham’s Nathan Darby (1-16-1) with a 39-38 points win.

Dickinson started tentatively and seemed to struggle with Darby’s southpaw style, but finished the contest with more urgency to sneak past the journeyman.