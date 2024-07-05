Sheffield Steelers' coaching assistant recognised for his behind-the-scenes work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carter Beston-Will has been given an upgraded position within the management of Sheffield Steelers' team.

He and his boss Aaron Fox have also been handed contract extensions, that should see them remain at the EIHL club for three seasons.

Beston-Will, who has just turned 26 years old, appeared to have been employed as the club's video coach when he first arrived in the 2019-20 season.

But his influence grew as Fox's right hand man

Steelers' coaching duo Pic Dean Woolley

And today the treble champions confirmed Calgary-born Carter, who worked alongside Fox at Medvescak Zagreb, will have a slightly enhanced role.

Fox said his partner's return was significant: "We have worked together for a long time and every year his responsibilities grow.

"Next season he will take on the role as Associate Coach and have bigger voice inside the room.

“We have an exceptional core group of players returning, we still have a few positions to fill but I am confident that when September comes we will be ready and able to push forward and enjoy another exciting season.”

Enhanced role for Carter Beston-Will left pictured with Aaron Fox

Owner Tony Smith said the coaching duo had one year remaining on their existing deals but he felt it was time to reward them with extensions.

“We believe we have the best coaches in the league and wanted to ensure that we retained them.

“I’m delighted to have Aaron and Carter committed to the Steelers for the next three seasons.