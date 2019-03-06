Sheffield’s Tommy Frank is confident he can outbox Belfast’s Luke Wilton – and says his rival recognises that too

Tommy Frank says he is a better boxer than his Commonwealth title rival Luke Wilton - and claims his opponent already knows that.

The pair meet Ponds Forge Arena in Sheffield on Friday, March 15, a bout expected to present a boxer v fighter-styled contest.

Unbeaten super flyweight Frank, trained at Hillsborough's Sheffield Boxing Centre, says he is ready to show he is the classier man when it comes to ringcraft.

He may need to be at his best, as Belfast-based Wilton, has seven knockouts on his W20 L5 D1 record.

"On fight night I am always sharp, you have got to be prepared for whatever," said Frank, 25.

"Me and Glyn (Rhodes, trainer) are working on a game plan and we are fit enough to go 12 rounds and box and move. Whatever he brings we are going to have to adjust.

Tommy Frank, centre, with Lee Edwards and Shawn Malcolm

"I think I am a better boxer than him, and I think he probably knows that.

"I wouldn't say he is a come-forward brawler, but I think he knows he is not going to outbox me."

Frank believes Wilton will not be rash, rather he'll be hoping to apply "intelligent pressure."

"From the little bits I have seen of him he has got a nice tight guard, he moves forward and throws his shots quite well but what we have been working on in the gym, we're letting my hands go, I think it is going to be absolutely perfect for me."

Frank says he has been trying to improve in all areas of his game since last fight, a 10 round points win over Adam Yahaya at the same venue. He feels he is improving on his technique as he goes along and believes he is on course to campaign at world level.

"I am not getting too ahead of myself, I have the Commonwealth title to win..ther is no harm saying what my potential is."

One man keeping an eye on Frank is former Sheffield world champion Clinton Woods. At a public event in Dinnington, last week, Woods said Frank would be the Sheffield fighter he would pay to watch.