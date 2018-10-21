Sheffield's Kid Galahad outboxes opponent in Boston USA - world title bid next

Have your say

It was Mission Accomplished for Ingle gym boxer Kid Galahad in the early hours today.

Sheffield’s Galahad beat Toka Kahn Clary; in a final eliminator for the IBF World Featherweight title held by Josh Warrington, of Leeds.

Kid Galahad before the fight

Warrington puts his belt on the line against Carl Frampton in December and Galahad (Abdul Barry Awad) will face the winner...the dream fight he has always chased.

Galahad stayed out of trouble in the clash at the TD Garden, Boston, and was comfortably the winner on two of the three scorecards 118-110, 118-110 and 115-113.

After being tested in the middle rounds, he controlled the final rounds and deserved his win.

Afterwards, Galahad described how he felt the ring was his second home and that he'd been in charge throughout.

He said his mental edge "were God-given...you can't train that. You've either got that or you haven't."

In that sense, he compared himself with Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin Billy Joe Saunders and Kell Brook.

He told Sky Sports that "100 per cent" he would be world champion next month.