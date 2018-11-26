Sheffield’s Kell Brook fancies future shots at Amir Khan, Errol Spence Jr, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia

Kell Brook plans an early KO for opponent Michael Zarafa - and then possibly three or four huge fights to follow.

Any suggestion that the Sheffield fighter, who meets the Australian at the city's Arena on December 8, is holding out for one final big 'cash-out' fight with Amir Khan, are wide of the mark, he says.

Brook says he has been revitalised by his training camp in Fuerteventura, under the eye of new trainer John Fewkes.

"The way I am feeling now I want to beat this kid, then Khan, then want a re-match with Errol Spence” he said.

"I want a fight with Shawn Porter (he holds the WBC welterweight title) and the other big names like Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia…I can come back to welterweight.

"I am light, now, I am flying. It's like I have been reborn."

Brook says his training schedule has "been a laugh but hard work too. John has got the best out of me, without a doubt."

Matchroom, the promoters, haven't distributed much material about the Arena show.

Brook says: ""I am not sure why. It's all a bit back-and-forth with them in Monaco, before that with Tony Bellew, Christmas is coming. But we'll get a big push before the fight."

The latest rumour about the potential Brook v Khan show is that it will take place on Saturday, March 23 – but that is not confirmed.

