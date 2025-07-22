Sheffield prospect tipped for future heavyweight glory

In five years’ time, who will be the next British heavyweight hope?

The nation has punched above its weight by producing the likes of Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua.

Half of the top-ranked heavyweights in the world are Brits.

But who will lead the next generation?

Teagn Stott, second left, with Kell Brook and others

Sheffield Boxing Centre owner Glyn Rhodes thinks his amateur talent Teagn Stott could be that man, in five years’ time.

He has watched him progress through local and international competition and believes he has what it takes.

Rhodes said: "He is doing really well. He is on the GB squad, looking forward to hopefully getting to the Olympics in a few years.

"He is an unbelievable talent and a big kid – I personally think he is going to make heavyweight. At the moment he is doing cruiserweight and I don't want him to even think about turning professional yet.

Teagn Stott at SBC

"He has got a great background with amateur boxing; he is going all over the world with the GB squad, and he has got a big future ahead of him."

Rhodes said the 6ft 4ins Hillsborough fighter was being funded by the GB operation as well as being guided by high-quality coaches at Sheffield Boxing Centre and the English Institute of Sport.

With the Olympics beckoning, you "couldn't ask for more than that" for the 21-year-old, he said.

His style could ensure that in five years, he would be the "next great heavyweight from England – why not?"

Lesser fighters than him had gone on to do well, Rhodes added.

The SBC coach said: "He has a good following and is good to watch"

He possesses "a beautiful jab" and was gaining experience fighting in countries like India, Poland, Finland, Serbia and Bulgaria, with GB.

British amateur boxing has long been a launchpad for heavyweight champions, and the infrastructure supporting Stott is the same one that propelled Joshua and Frazer Clarke on to the world stage.

With the GB squad behind him and high-level coaching in Sheffield, Stott is walking a well-trodden path toward success, so long as he doesn’t rush the transition to professional ranks.

Stott already has the size, temperament and style to thrive in the heavyweight division.

His international exposure and growing maturity in the ring mark him out as more than just a promising cruiserweight.

Rhodes' confidence in Stott stands out at a time when the British heavyweight scene is packed with contenders but arguably light on long-term successors.

If the Sheffield youngster continues on his current trajectory, his name could one day join the ranks of Britain’s elite.