Sheffield pro boxer fights for the right to compete again

A top Sheffield boxing prospect is battling to resume his fight career after an undisclosed medical hitch.

Cruiserweight Sheldon McDonald (8-1-0) says he is determined to get back into the ring, once he has won an appeal to acquire a new licence.

The Roger Sampson-trained athlete hasn't boxed since stopping fellow Sheffielder Perry Howe last April.

McDonald, 28, wrote on Instagram: "The British Boxing Board of Control is currently reviewing my professional licence due to some medical concerns raised in recent reports.

"While this is a tough moment, I’m staying positive and working with experts to address the situation.

"This is just another challenge in my journey, and I promise I’ll do everything I can to get back in the ring stronger and better than ever.

"Your support means everything to me — thank you for sticking by my side. I’ll keep you all updated as things progress. We don’t stop fighting."

Professional boxers undergo annual medicals and scans to persuade administrators they are safe to compete.

Exactly what the supposed issue is with McDonald is not known.

But he told The Star that he was: "Going through an appeal process at the moment with no time frame so cannot really comment any further.

"As it stands I do not have a renewed medical or license to fight. Hopefully resolved soon and back fighting."

Fight fans will be hoping the Sheffield Hallam University finance graduate from the Wybourn and Manor areas of the city, will be able to overcome the obstacles in his path.

He has a growing reputation as confirmed by former professional Amer Khan who said: "Since Johnny Nelson first brought him into the gym as an amateur, he became the most improved boxer I have ever dealt with."

There had been talk of the former Sheffield FC under 19s, Handsworth under 21s, and Clipstone FC footballer, having a re-match with Ricky Reeves, who outpointed him in a three-rounder on a Sky TV show during Covid times.

Meanwhile, Sheffield's Park Arena will host a European Light Heavyweight clash between Frenchman Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (22 1 0) and Solihull's Shakan Pitters (19 2 0) on February 7.

Steel City's Ebonie Jones faces an intriguing battle with Luton's Tysie Gallagher for the latter's British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight belts.

Ebonie won the Commonwealth silver featherweight title last September.

She says: "My aim at the start of 2024 was to win my first title as a pro, with the best team and my Steel City family we done it - 2025 is going to be bigger."