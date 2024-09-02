Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ingle boxing prospect Mohammed Subhaan suffered the first dent in his professional record after being stopped by a Mexican journeyman.

Subhaan's successful seven-fight series of wins in venues across Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster was ended on Saturday by Ramiro Garcia Lopez.

Yorkshire's 24-year-old super lightweight had been expected to deal with Lopez, one of three Mexicans brought to the Brampton stable of Josh Wale over the last six months.

But he was outgunned in the sixth of eight scheduled rounds; Subhaan going down twice before the contest was stopped.

Mexican Ramiro Garcia Lopez and Josh Wale after the Metrodome win

It is back to the drawing board now for Subhaan, who has been labelled the "Rising Star" of his native Bradford.

Josh said: "It was a surprise victory but on the other hand Ramiro is as hard as nails, a proper Mexican boxer who always shows grit and determination.

"To be fair, Subhaan had been controlling things and putting it on Ramiro for the first four rounds, but Ramiro caught him with a right hand which totally changed the whole fight and it was waived off."

Another Wincobank trained fighter, Red Johnson, did better on the Outlaw Promotions event, at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Mohammed Subhaan

Johnson moved to his seventh straight win, easing to a points win over four rounds against a Latvian opponent.

There was a win also for Sheffield-trained Dom Hunt, although the city's Perry Howe was outpointed.

Wale's brother Dempsey beat an awkward Indian opponent to move to 12-0 and later posted: "Got the job done against a tricky opponent who came to spoil but we stuck to the game plan and come away with a good win.

"Big thank you to everyone who came out to support and Josh Wale for a cracking show, straight back in the gym Monday working on our next fight date."

Dempsey could be looking at a Central Area title challenge next year.

RESULTS Mohammed Subhaan (previously 7 0 0) Bradford/Sheffield stopped by Ramiro Garcia Lopez (6 13 0) Mexico/Rotherham; lightweight Dempsey Wale (11 0 0) Barnsley beat Lovepreet (5 3 0) India; super light Dom Hunt (15 1 0) Wakefield/Sheffield bt Joe Hardy (3 23 0) Leeds; super welter Lewis Sylvester (13 1 0) Hull bt Owen Durnan (2 5 0) Sheffield; light Ellie Hellewell (4 0 0) Rotherham/Doncaster bt Eftychia Kathopouli (5 3 1) Glenrothes; feather Brandon Pickup (debut) Wakefield bt Perry Howe (5 17 1) Sheffield; cruiser Tommy Sams (2 0 0) Woodlands, Doncaster, bt Dale Kellam (0 3 1) Maltby; light heavy Red Johnson (6 0 0) Sheffield bt Edgars Sniedze (6 50 1) Latvia; super middle Jay Castledine (debut) bt Shane Smith (1 3 0) Jake Turner (3 0 0) Halifax bt Naeem Ali (3 129 1) Blackburn; super light Josh Sandland (5 5 1) Halifax bt Jake Darnell (2 29 0) Blackpool; heavy. *An expected all-Rotherham fight between Thomas Crowder (4 0 0) and Martin Shaw (4 26 3) fell through.