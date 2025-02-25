Sheffield fighter will come back stronger after US defeat
The Manor, Sheffield super welterweight has been keeping a low profile since being stopped in a US v UK tournament in Texas, in October.
The loss undermined his confidence for a while but he's been rebuilding behind the scenes at John Fewkes' gym in Gleadless.
"It took a time to accept I had lost but in a way, it is like a weight had been lifted off my chest," he said.
"I don't have to worry about losing my (unbeaten) record any more and the support I have had since America has been great.
"I have nothing to fear. I want to keep moving forward."
Recalling the run-up to the bout at the Jacob Brown Auditorium, Brownsville, against Mexican Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez, he said: "Everything was going according to plan but looking back I think I put too much pressure on myself.
"It was a new stage and spotlight and maybe I got stuck in the headlights a bit with all the non-stop cameras and attention.
"There was lots of publicity and interviews and I think I got myself caught up in that.
"When we arrived at the airport we had people waiting for us, wanting us to perform.
"It was a bit crazy and became more of a show than a task I had to do," said the 24-year-old former City School pupil.
"But it was a great experience being in the away corner and I wouldn't change it. It ticked a box and will prepare me for the future.
"Even walking into the venue, when we had people staring at us and chanting "USA, USA" over and over - it wasn't intimidating, I found it quite cool.
"I was pretty happy with my performance and where my guard was until I got caught (multiple looping hooks.) I was gutted when the referee waved it off.
"Maybe because I was wanting to impress people and wanted to steal the show a bit too much, rather than just stick to basics and figure him out.
"I knew that people had stayed up at home to watch me (live stream) and I wanted to give them something back. That took my focus away.
"But things like that I can work on and fix" said the Dennis Hobson promoted boxer.
Next up for Mason, at Skate Central, is a four-rounder against Rotherham's Nathan Darby, 25.
"I want to get some rounds in, get the win, put in a good performance, and then get busy for the rest of the year - I want to reintroduce myself" said the teaching assistant, who works in Nether Edge.
"I am not a loser, I am a winner!"
