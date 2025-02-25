Sheffield fighter will come back stronger after US defeat

Mason Dickinson is hoping his first professional defeat - while hard to stomach - will actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

The Manor, Sheffield super welterweight has been keeping a low profile since being stopped in a US v UK tournament in Texas, in October.

The loss undermined his confidence for a while but he's been rebuilding behind the scenes at John Fewkes' gym in Gleadless.

"It took a time to accept I had lost but in a way, it is like a weight had been lifted off my chest," he said.

"I don't have to worry about losing my (unbeaten) record any more and the support I have had since America has been great.

"I have nothing to fear. I want to keep moving forward."

Recalling the run-up to the bout at the Jacob Brown Auditorium, Brownsville, against Mexican Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez, he said: "Everything was going according to plan but looking back I think I put too much pressure on myself.

"It was a new stage and spotlight and maybe I got stuck in the headlights a bit with all the non-stop cameras and attention.

Mason Dickinson Picture by Connor McMain

"There was lots of publicity and interviews and I think I got myself caught up in that.

"When we arrived at the airport we had people waiting for us, wanting us to perform.

"It was a bit crazy and became more of a show than a task I had to do," said the 24-year-old former City School pupil.

"But it was a great experience being in the away corner and I wouldn't change it. It ticked a box and will prepare me for the future.

Mason Dickinson and team

"Even walking into the venue, when we had people staring at us and chanting "USA, USA" over and over - it wasn't intimidating, I found it quite cool.

"I was pretty happy with my performance and where my guard was until I got caught (multiple looping hooks.) I was gutted when the referee waved it off.

"Maybe because I was wanting to impress people and wanted to steal the show a bit too much, rather than just stick to basics and figure him out.

"I knew that people had stayed up at home to watch me (live stream) and I wanted to give them something back. That took my focus away.

"But things like that I can work on and fix" said the Dennis Hobson promoted boxer.

Next up for Mason, at Skate Central, is a four-rounder against Rotherham's Nathan Darby, 25.

"I want to get some rounds in, get the win, put in a good performance, and then get busy for the rest of the year - I want to reintroduce myself" said the teaching assistant, who works in Nether Edge.

"I am not a loser, I am a winner!"